Virginia Van Horn's Artistic Journey Unfolds at Norfolk Arts' Offsite Gallery

It's a standard Friday evening at the Offsite Gallery in MacArthur Center, but the atmosphere is anything but ordinary. Local artist, Virginia Van Horn, is preparing for her solo exhibition, facilitated by Norfolk Arts. Her work, a series of mesmerizing pieces, each with a story to tell, is set to be unveiled to the public, offering a glimpse into a world shaped by her unique experiences and bold creativity.

Of Roman Gods and Two-faced Horses

Van Horn's body of work is heavily influenced by her tenure as a visiting artist at the American Academy in Rome. The Roman God Janus, known for his dual faces guarding the academy entrance, made a significant impression on Van Horn. This influence is evident in her featured work, "Threshold," which portrays a two-headed horse, one face gazing into the past and the other towards the future.

This duality, as depicted by Van Horn, symbolizes the constant interplay between uncertainty and transitional periods in life. It is a beautiful depiction of how we often find ourselves standing at the threshold of decisions, one foot in our past experiences and the other stepping into the unknown future.

Unveiling the Artist: Virginia Van Horn

Virginia Van Horn is no stranger to the world of art. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Printmaking from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Fine Arts in Sculpture from a unique program between Old Dominion University and Norfolk State University. Her robust educational background and diverse experiences have shaped her artistic vision, making her pieces a testament to her journey.

Experience the Exhibition

The exhibition, open for public viewing until March 15, invites art lovers and curious minds to explore the depths of Van Horn's creativity. The best part? There's no admission fee for the gallery or event. So, take a moment to immerse yourself in the intricate details of her work, and perhaps, find a piece of yourself in the two-faced horse gazing into the past and future.