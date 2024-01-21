Virginia Unveils New License Plate Supporting the Arts

Amid the hustle and bustle of the New Year, Virginia has unveiled a fresh artistic initiative. The state has introduced a new license plate design, a creative endeavor to support the arts. The plate, a product of the Charlottesville-based Journey Group, replaces the original design from 1998. The updated emblem carries a unique fan design, vividly featuring the colors of the Virginia flag, making it not only a representation of state identity but also a symbol of its commitment to nurturing the arts.

Virginia's Artistic License

The new license plate is more than a mere accessory for Virginia motorists. It's a revenue-sharing initiative that allows residents to display their support for local arts programs. It costs an additional $25 per year on top of the standard registration fee, with an optional $10 for personalization. After the first 1,000 qualifying plates are sold, $15 of each $25 fee will directly support the Virginia Commission for the Arts. The commission annually distributes around 800 grants across the state, fostering literary, dance, poetry, music, and visual arts programs.

The Impact of Art

Margaret Hancock, the Commission's Executive Director, emphasized the significance of the plate's role in promoting the arts. She shared her own habit of spotting these unique plates on the road, viewing them as a testament to the state's enduring commitment to the arts. The revenue from the plates will fuel the consistent efforts of the Commission to support and sustain the arts in Virginia, thereby enriching the state's cultural tapestry.

Art Stars Awards and the Unveiling Ceremony

The new design was set to be revealed at the Impact Celebration at Piedmont Virginia Community College. However, the event was canceled due to snow. The occasion was not only to unveil the new design but also to honor the Art Stars Awards recipients. This year's winners included notable entities such as Access Virginia, Sound Impact Inc., Clarksville Community Player Inc., The Podium Foundation, and Montgomery Museum and Lewis Miller Regional Art Center. Performances and a keynote speech by Kara Ramirez Mullins of the National Geographic Society were planned for the event. Despite the cancellation, the spirit of the celebration continues to resonate with the introduction of the artistic new license plate design.