en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vinyl Revival: The Resurgence of a Fading Industry

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:29 am EST
Vinyl Revival: The Resurgence of a Fading Industry

Over the past decade, the vinyl record industry, once facing a steady decline, has seen an astonishing resurgence, peaking in a multibillion-dollar revival. This extraordinary revival can be traced back to a confluence of factors, such as the influence of celebrated artists like Taylor Swift, the strategic stocking of vinyl records by key retailers like Target and Walmart, and a rising wave of consumer nostalgia, particularly amplified during the Covid pandemic. The global vinyl record market, estimated at $1.98 billion in 2022, is projected to reach a staggering $4.12 billion by 2030.

United Record Pressing: Leading the Resurgence

At the forefront of this resurgence is United Record Pressing, the most prominent vinyl recording pressing plant in North America, churning out approximately 40,000 records daily in Nashville, Tennessee. Since its inception in 1949, the company has pressed records for legendary artists and grappled with an uncertain future before being bought by Mark Michaels 16 years ago. During this period, the vinyl industry had been witnessing a steady downfall due to the advent of new physical formats like cassette tapes and CDs, coupled with the emergence of digital music platforms.

A Bet on Vinyl Revival

Michaels wagered on the vinyl revival by investing in vintage record presses to cater to the burgeoning demand, ignited initially by indie artists’ interest and later by mainstream demand. The entry of Target and Walmart proved to be a turning point, rendering vinyl more accessible to a wider audience beyond the confines of independent record stores. As vinyl started resonating with mainstream consumers, United Record Pressing adapted, recognizing that their assembly of old presses needed to be expanded to accommodate the soaring demand.

Across the Atlantic: Sunrise Records

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, vinyl sales have been witnessing a steady recovery since 2021. Sunrise Records and Entertainment, operating as HMV, a British music and entertainment retailer, declared administration in 2013 and was later bought by Hilco UK. Later in 2019, HMV was procured by the Canadian company Sunrise Records, which planned to persist in operating them as record shops and capitalize on the vinyl revival. Sunrise Records inaugurated The Vault in Birmingham, the largest HMV record shop and the most extensive entertainment shop in Europe, in 2019.

Deciphering the shift in consumer behavior towards vinyl records and understanding the power of nostalgia, coupled with the strategic efforts of companies like United Record Pressing and Sunrise Records, has led to this unprecedented resurgence of the vinyl industry. The story of its revival is one of adaptation, nostalgia, and a deep-rooted love for music.

0
Arts & Entertainment Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Enigmatic Anglo-Saxon Artefact Found in Norfolk Sparks Curiosity

By Ebenezer Mensah

Willie Colon's Abrupt Concert Exit Sparks Health Concerns Among Fans

By María Alejandra Trujillo

2024: A Year of Innovation and Evolution Across Various Sectors

By Waqas Arain

Royal Rhythms: Prince William Reveals Sons' Divergent Musical Tastes

By Dil Bar Irshad

Broadway Legend Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80: A Life Remembered ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 38 mins
Broadway Legend Maurice Hines Passes Away at 80: A Life Remembered ...
heart comment 0
Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Gives Away ₦20 Million Naira at Christmas Party

By BNN Correspondents

Burna Boy Displays Generosity, Gifts Seyi Vibez Luxury Chain, and Gives Away ₦20 Million Naira at Christmas Party
Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support

By BNN Correspondents

Miyeon of (G)I-DLE Faces Backlash over Live Performance, Draws Global Support
TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

TJ Hays Mesmerizes Audience at RATATA FIESTA 1.0 in Delta State, Nigeria
Bobby Deol’s Stellar Comeback with ‘Animal’: A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty

By BNN Correspondents

Bobby Deol's Stellar Comeback with 'Animal': A Resurgence of the Deol Dynasty
Latest Headlines
World News
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
21 seconds
Clean Car Discount Scheme Ends Today, Marking the Conclusion of Financial Incentives for Low-Emission Vehicles
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
4 mins
President Biden Breaks Vacation Silence with St. Croix Church Visit Amidst Controversy
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
7 mins
Jammu: A Region Under Heightened Terror Threat Despite Ceasefire
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
7 mins
New Zealand Politics 2023: Year of Political Turmoil, Three Prime Ministers, and Right-Wing Resurgence
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
7 mins
Steelers Set Unfortunate Record in P.LEAGUE+; Dreamers and Lioneers Celebrate Victories
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
8 mins
Year in Review: Taiwan's Trials and Triumphs of 2023
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
8 mins
Gaza's Quadruplet Quandary: A Mother's Struggle Amidst Conflict
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
9 mins
Imran Khan Reports Significant Asset Increase Amid Rejected Election Nomination
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
11 mins
Roberta Metsola Calls for Increased Voter Participation in European Parliament Elections
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
46 mins
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
59 mins
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
1 hour
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
5 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app