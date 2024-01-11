en English
Arts & Entertainment

Vinyl Revival: 2023 Marks a Resurgence of Classics and Growth in Vinyl Market

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:12 am EST
Vinyl Revival: 2023 Marks a Resurgence of Classics and Growth in Vinyl Market

The vinyl revival has reached a crescendo in 2023. The year witnessed a flurry of reissues and anniversary releases, with these classic reimaginations dominating the year-end chart of Vinyl.com. Notably, the 10th-anniversary edition of “Lonerism” by Tame Impala led the Australian acts, securing the 15th spot on the chart. Parkway Drive followed closely with their commemorative release of “Don’t Close Your Eyes” at No. 19, and Polaris made their mark with “Fatalism” at No. 35.

A Resurgence of Classics

The year was marked by a revival of classics, with The Postal Service topping the chart with their anniversary edition of “Give Up.” Other standout releases included anniversary editions from Limp Bizkit and Green Day. In an intriguing twist, Taylor Swift’s re-recorded “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” both found their way into the top 10, demonstrating the enduring appeal of Swift’s music in the vinyl format.

Rap/Hip-Hop Dominates the Scene

While reissues and anniversaries were the talk of the year, new releases managed to carve out their niche, comprising 15 of the top 50 spots. The best-selling genre was rap/hip-hop, with Mac Miller featuring twice on the list. This trend reflects the evolving taste of vinyl enthusiasts and the dynamic nature of the vinyl industry.

An Evolving Market

While the resurgence of vinyl is a global phenomenon, the UK vinyl market deserves a special mention for growing for the 16th consecutive year. Across the pond, the US market experienced a 22% rise in the first half of the year. Vinyl.com, a part of the Vinyl Group and carrying over 50,000 records, has played a significant role in this growth. With associated entities like Jaxsta Official Music Credits, The Brag Media, and Vampr, the Vinyl Group’s portfolio demonstrates its strong market presence.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

