Arts & Entertainment

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on Embodying Lord Shani’s Evolution in ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:43 am EST
Vineet Kumar Chaudhary on Embodying Lord Shani’s Evolution in ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’

Actor Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, currently in the role of Shani in the television show ‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’, has shared insights into the transformative journey his character undergoes in the series. The narrative traces Shani’s evolution to the esteemed position of Shanidev, a transformation marked by significant changes in appearance and divine powers.

Portraying Divinity on Screen

For Chaudhary, the task of portraying a devta (deity) on screen is no small feat. It demands not only an understanding of the character’s divine nature but also an ability to embody that essence in a way that resonates with viewers. The actor has dedicated himself to this challenge, focusing on capturing the nuanced dimensions of Lord Shani’s character through his performance.

A Responsibility to Authenticity

While Chaudhary appreciates the unique opportunity to bring a lesser-known deity to life, he also acknowledges the weight of the responsibility it entails. Accurately depicting the evolution from Shani to Shanidev is a task he takes very seriously. The actor’s commitment to authenticity is evident in his meticulous approach to understanding his character and the intricate transformations it undergoes.

The Lesser-known Aspects of Lord Shani

‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ endeavours to shed light on the lesser-known aspects of Lord Shani. The show aims to provide viewers with a deeper understanding of the deity’s evolution, adding an engaging dimension to the narrative. Chaudhary believes that this exploration of Lord Shani’s journey will enhance the viewer’s connection with the character and the overarching storyline.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

