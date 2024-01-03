en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vilma Santos Eyes Socially Conscious Roles After MMFF Win

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 am EST
Vilma Santos Eyes Socially Conscious Roles After MMFF Win

Vilma Santos, the decorated actress who recently earned her fifth Best Actress award at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023, is contemplating her future cinematic endeavors. The actress, who has left an indelible mark on the Filipino film industry, is setting her sights on dramatic roles that articulate socially conscious themes.

Reflecting on Past Triumphs

During a December 31 episode of DZRH’s ‘Showbiz Talk Ganern,’ Santos expressed a longing to work on films reminiscent of her previous award-winning dramatic works such as ‘Sister Stella L,’ ‘Bata Bata Paano ka Ginawa,’ and ‘Dekada ’70.’ These films not only earned her the coveted Gawad Urian for Best Actress awards but also cemented her reputation as a formidable actress capable of delivering powerful performances.

Planning for Future Roles

In the same interview, Santos stated that she is still in the decision-making phase regarding her next project but is committed to participating in at least one film in 2024. Her aspiration to engage in roles that convey a resonating social message reflects her commitment to using her craft to spark meaningful conversations and evoke change.

A Journey of Cinematic Excellence

Santos’ recent win for ‘When I Met You in Tokyo’ at the MMFF 2023 has placed her on par with the esteemed actress Maricel Soriano, with both sharing the record of five MMFF Best Actress awards. This achievement is a testament to Santos’ enduring talent and her continuous contribution to the Filipino cinema, marking her as one of the industry’s most influential figures.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Andrew Scott's Theatre Mishap, Stellar Performance in 'Vanya', and Acclaimed Film 'All of Us Strangers'

By BNN Correspondents

Destiny Etiko Faces Backlash for Twerking on Peter Okoye: A Deeper Look into the Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

French Diplomat Didier Talpain Debuts as Conductor in Kolkata

By BNN Correspondents

Reading Public Museum Welcomes New CEO, Geoffrey K. Fleming

By BNN Correspondents

Will Mellor's Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV's Post O ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Will Mellor's Unforgettable Portrayal of Lee Castleton in ITV's Post O ...
heart comment 0
Taylor Swift’s ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ Continues Unprecedented Reign Atop Sales Chart

By Bijay Laxmi

Taylor Swift's '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Continues Unprecedented Reign Atop Sales Chart
Dave the Diver Dives to New Heights with 3 Million Sales

By Salman Khan

Dave the Diver Dives to New Heights with 3 Million Sales
Bristol Community Advocate Ruth Pitter Honoured with MBE

By BNN Correspondents

Bristol Community Advocate Ruth Pitter Honoured with MBE
The Fatal Obsession: Remembering ‘The Voice’ Star Christina Grimmie’s Tragic Murder

By Rafia Tasleem

The Fatal Obsession: Remembering 'The Voice' Star Christina Grimmie's Tragic Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
1 min
Mirati Therapeutics: Innovating Cancer Treatment with KRAZATI and Sitravatinib
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
2 mins
From Myanmar's Frontlines to a Boat Builder: A War Correspondent's Journey to Mental Wellbeing
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
3 mins
Henry Slade: A Season of Triumphs and an Uncertain Future
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
3 mins
2024's Best Women's Running Shoes: Expert Opinions and Rigorous Testing
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
3 mins
Gerrick Wilkins Challenges Gary Palmer to a Debate, Offers Charitable Incentive
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
4 mins
Massachusetts Senate to Deliberate on Three Key Bills for Disability Support and Opioid Crisis
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
4 mins
'Waffle House' Trio: Montana Grizzlies' Wide Receivers Redefining Game Readiness
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
5 mins
Zakharova Criticizes Poland's Call for Missile Transfer to Ukraine
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
5 mins
The Undead Within: How Zombie Cells Contribute to Aging and Disease
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app