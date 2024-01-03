Vilma Santos Eyes Socially Conscious Roles After MMFF Win

Vilma Santos, the decorated actress who recently earned her fifth Best Actress award at the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2023, is contemplating her future cinematic endeavors. The actress, who has left an indelible mark on the Filipino film industry, is setting her sights on dramatic roles that articulate socially conscious themes.

Reflecting on Past Triumphs

During a December 31 episode of DZRH’s ‘Showbiz Talk Ganern,’ Santos expressed a longing to work on films reminiscent of her previous award-winning dramatic works such as ‘Sister Stella L,’ ‘Bata Bata Paano ka Ginawa,’ and ‘Dekada ’70.’ These films not only earned her the coveted Gawad Urian for Best Actress awards but also cemented her reputation as a formidable actress capable of delivering powerful performances.

Planning for Future Roles

In the same interview, Santos stated that she is still in the decision-making phase regarding her next project but is committed to participating in at least one film in 2024. Her aspiration to engage in roles that convey a resonating social message reflects her commitment to using her craft to spark meaningful conversations and evoke change.

A Journey of Cinematic Excellence

Santos’ recent win for ‘When I Met You in Tokyo’ at the MMFF 2023 has placed her on par with the esteemed actress Maricel Soriano, with both sharing the record of five MMFF Best Actress awards. This achievement is a testament to Santos’ enduring talent and her continuous contribution to the Filipino cinema, marking her as one of the industry’s most influential figures.