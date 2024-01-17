Village Arts Celebrates Community Creativity with 'Catch of the Day' Exhibit

The quaint halls of Village Arts are currently reverberating with the lively energy of the new exhibit, 'Catch of the Day'. This unique display brings together a vibrant assembly of over 20 local artists, each contributing their distinct artistic perspectives. Running until February 17, the exhibit is a colorful tapestry of both completed and unfinished artworks, offering an intimate look into the artists' creative journey.

Unifying Diversity

When Ken Nebel, the owner of Village Arts, first envisioned the exhibit, he had reservations about its broad theme. His concerns, however, dissipated as he discovered the underlying threads of color and style that subtly connect the diverse array of works. The exhibit features everything from abstract paint pours and whimsical animal paintings, to detailed collages and colorful mandalas. It also presents watercolor landscapes, mosaics, photographs, fiber art, dreamscapes, encaustic landscapes, batiks, and pencil works.

Celebrating Community Creativity

'Catch of the Day' is more than an art exhibit; it's a celebration of the thriving artistic spirit of the Los Alamos community. This event also marks the 15th anniversary of Village Arts at its DP Road location. The gallery's front window display, interlaced with reflections of past milestones and anticipations of the future, mirrors this commemorative spirit. The inclusion of unfinished pieces in the exhibit signifies Village Arts' ongoing commitment to fostering artistic development and exploration.

A Hub for Artists

Village Arts continues to serve as a community hub for artists, providing not just inspiration but also essential tools and custom archival framing. Eagerly looking towards the future, the gallery has announced its next exhibit themed around 'Where the Wild Things Are', in celebration of the children’s book's 60th anniversary. Village Arts extends a warm invitation to the community to visit the exhibit, engage with the art, vote for their favorites, and perhaps even take home a piece of art. The gallery is open on weekdays and Saturdays, with further information available on their social media platforms.