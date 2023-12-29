en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vikrant Massey’s Fanboy Moment with Kareena Kapoor Ignites Speculation Among Fans

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:38 am EST
Vikrant Massey’s Fanboy Moment with Kareena Kapoor Ignites Speculation Among Fans

Renowned actor Vikrant Massey recently had an unforgettable encounter with Bollywood icon Kareena Kapoor. The interaction, captured in a behind-the-scenes photo from The Film Companion Actors’ Adda 2023, was shared on Vikrant’s Instagram. The post was not short of admiration, with Vikrant confessing, “I’ve always loved her. But this day, I fell in love all over again.”

Vikrant Massey’s Fanboy Moment

The picture showcased a joyful moment between the two actors, their smiles suggesting a mutual respect and perhaps a shared sense of camaraderie. Vikrant, known for his stellar performances in films like ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ‘Chhapak’, and ‘Forensic’, as well as web series ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Broken But Beautiful’, was evidently thrilled to share screen space with Kareena Kapoor.

Fans Respond Enthusiastically

The post garnered significant attention, with fans flooding the comments section with their reactions. Some expressed their admiration for both actors, while others speculated on a potential film collaboration between Vikrant and Kareena. The idea of such a collaboration certainly sparked excitement among fans who are eager to see the two talented actors work together on screen.

Kareena Kapoor’s Upcoming Projects

Kareena Kapoor, last seen in ‘Jaane Jaan’, continues to make waves in the industry. She is set to appear in forthcoming projects such as ‘The Crew’ and ‘The Buckingham Murders’, which premiered at the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai. Her consistent efforts to deliver remarkable performances have made her a beloved figure in the world of cinema. Whether or not a collaboration with Vikrant Massey is on the horizon remains to be seen, but it is clear that both actors continue to captivate audiences with their remarkable talents.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Taylor Swift's Music - A Prison Lifeline

By BNN Correspondents

A Year in Review: Zimbabwe's Showbiz Triumphs and Controversies of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Kajol Expresses Interest in Darker Roles, Transforms into Hannibal Using AI

By BNN Correspondents

Kylie Minogue Set to Ignite the Stage with a Massive Stadium Show

By BNN Correspondents

The Unseen Hand: Madurai Photographer's Role in Vijayakanth's Rise to ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 5 mins
The Unseen Hand: Madurai Photographer's Role in Vijayakanth's Rise to ...
heart comment 0
Meadow Walker Announces Separation from Husband Louis Thornton-Allan

By BNN Correspondents

Meadow Walker Announces Separation from Husband Louis Thornton-Allan
Streamer Cloakzy Fuels Warzone MnK vs Controller Debate

By Salman Khan

Streamer Cloakzy Fuels Warzone MnK vs Controller Debate
Shyama Prasad Dey: The Cartoonist Serving Art with Coffee

By Dil Bar Irshad

Shyama Prasad Dey: The Cartoonist Serving Art with Coffee
BLACKPINK Members to Pursue Solo Ventures Outside YG Entertainment

By BNN Correspondents

BLACKPINK Members to Pursue Solo Ventures Outside YG Entertainment
Latest Headlines
World News
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
19 seconds
The Quest for Happiness: A Journey through Relationships and Reflections
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
2 mins
CPPCC to Convene 2nd Session of 14th National Committee in March 2024
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
3 mins
Lithuanian Migration Department Stands by Decision to Deport Kazakh Activist
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
3 mins
Busy Philipps Recounts Terrifying Experience of Daughter's Seizure
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
3 mins
Shashi Tharoor's Insight on Modi's Strategic Moves Ahead of 2024 Elections
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
3 mins
NHL's Ethan Bear Makes Comeback, Signs with Washington Capitals
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
3 mins
Boston Celtics Eye Unbeaten Home Record in Upcoming Clash with Raptors
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
3 mins
A Year of Challenges: Reflecting on the State of American Democracy
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
4 mins
Tragic Loss: England Footballer Gemma Wiseman Found Dead
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
6 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
1 hour
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
2 hours
Global Population Milestone Meets Supercar Innovation as 2024 Dawns
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
3 hours
French Chefs Shatter Guinness World Record with 1,001-Cheese Pizza
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
3 hours
Global Population Exceeds 8 Billion: US Growth Could Hit Historic Low
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
3 hours
Life, Death, and Population: A Look at Global Statistics as We Step into 2024
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
5 hours
Chef Mike Nassar Shares Handy Berry Washing Tip on TikTok
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
5 hours
Global Population Crosses 8 Billion; US Growth Rate Slows Down
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024
5 hours
Population Dynamics and Real Estate Records: A Peek into 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app