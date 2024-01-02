en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vikrant Massey Confirms Tribute to Inspiring Couple in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Vikrant Massey Confirms Tribute to Inspiring Couple in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’

Acclaimed director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s biographical drama, ’12th Fail’, is garnering attention and praise for its meticulous attention to detail. In an intriguing revelation, a social media user spotted a real-life couple, Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer, and his wife, Shraddha Joshi, an IRS inspector, in the backdrop of a scene from the movie. This observation, once made public on the internet, was confirmed by the film’s lead actor, Vikrant Massey.

A Fitting Tribute to a Resilient Couple

Upon this affirmation, Massey acknowledged the presence of Sharma and Joshi as a small tribute by VVCFilms to the couple. Further adding to the intrigue, Massey disclosed that the scene was shot at a location significant to Sharma and Joshi – Delhi Haat. This gesture by VVCFilms not only honors the couple’s achievements but also highlights the film’s commitment to authenticity.

Unfolding an Inspiring Journey

The film ’12th Fail’ unravels the compelling journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who, despite his impoverished background, rose to become an IPS officer. Featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles, the film deftly portrays Sharma’s life marked by resilience, perseverance, and sheer determination. His journey is a testament to the adage, ‘persistence pays off’, and serves as an inspiration for many.

Garnering Praise for Performance

Vikrant Massey’s portrayal of Sharma’s character has been lauded for capturing the essence of Sharma’s resilience and unwavering commitment to his goals. His performance, along with the film’s attention to detail, has won the hearts of audiences and critics alike, further establishing ’12th Fail’ as a noteworthy addition to biographical dramas.

0
Arts & Entertainment Biographies India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Vibrant Mix of Art and Culture: Events in North Augusta and Aiken

By BNN Correspondents

Ariana Grande's Generosity and Anticipated Seventh Album

By BNN Correspondents

Arch Enemy's Jeff Loomis Departs, Joey Concepcion Steps In

By BNN Correspondents

Stonebwoy: A Year of Global Recognition & Spiritual Reinforcement

By BNN Correspondents

The Secretive Union of Bollywood's Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol: A Tale o ...
@Bollywood · 6 mins
The Secretive Union of Bollywood's Sunny Deol and Pooja Deol: A Tale o ...
heart comment 0
‘Mission: Cross’ Release Postponed Amidst Personal Tragedy and Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

'Mission: Cross' Release Postponed Amidst Personal Tragedy and Controversy
John Williams Reverses Retirement Plans, Open to Future Projects

By Bijay Laxmi

John Williams Reverses Retirement Plans, Open to Future Projects
Indian Short Film ‘Delusion of Doubles’ Set to Transform Cinema

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Short Film 'Delusion of Doubles' Set to Transform Cinema
Doctor Who 2024: Christmas Special Teaser and Return of Susan Fuels Fan Speculation

By BNN Correspondents

Doctor Who 2024: Christmas Special Teaser and Return of Susan Fuels Fan Speculation
Latest Headlines
World News
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
7 seconds
Barbados T10 2023-24: Settlers vs Pelicans Clash on the Cards
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
11 seconds
Kenyan Cricket Legends to Ignite the Field in Inaugural T20 Match
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
12 seconds
Liam Lawson: Red Bull's Rising Star Gearing Up for Greater F1 Opportunities
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
16 seconds
James McDonald Surpasses Champion Jockey Zac Purton in Hong Kong Earnings
Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season
32 seconds
Fletcher Holman Set for Premier League Move Following Impressive Season
Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
49 seconds
Baltimore Orioles' Search for a Starting Pitcher: An Unexpected Trade on the Horizon?
Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches
51 seconds
Civics 101: A Primer on Democracy as New Hampshire Primary Approaches
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
1 min
AHA Symposium Sets Decade's Priorities for AEDs After High-Profile Cardiac Arrest Cases
A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut's Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett's Scrutiny
1 min
A Regulatory Riptide: Connecticut's Utilities Under Marissa P. Gillett's Scrutiny
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app