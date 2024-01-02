Vikrant Massey Confirms Tribute to Inspiring Couple in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s ’12th Fail’

Acclaimed director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s biographical drama, ’12th Fail’, is garnering attention and praise for its meticulous attention to detail. In an intriguing revelation, a social media user spotted a real-life couple, Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IPS officer, and his wife, Shraddha Joshi, an IRS inspector, in the backdrop of a scene from the movie. This observation, once made public on the internet, was confirmed by the film’s lead actor, Vikrant Massey.

A Fitting Tribute to a Resilient Couple

Upon this affirmation, Massey acknowledged the presence of Sharma and Joshi as a small tribute by VVCFilms to the couple. Further adding to the intrigue, Massey disclosed that the scene was shot at a location significant to Sharma and Joshi – Delhi Haat. This gesture by VVCFilms not only honors the couple’s achievements but also highlights the film’s commitment to authenticity.

Unfolding an Inspiring Journey

The film ’12th Fail’ unravels the compelling journey of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who, despite his impoverished background, rose to become an IPS officer. Featuring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar in lead roles, the film deftly portrays Sharma’s life marked by resilience, perseverance, and sheer determination. His journey is a testament to the adage, ‘persistence pays off’, and serves as an inspiration for many.

Garnering Praise for Performance

Vikrant Massey’s portrayal of Sharma’s character has been lauded for capturing the essence of Sharma’s resilience and unwavering commitment to his goals. His performance, along with the film’s attention to detail, has won the hearts of audiences and critics alike, further establishing ’12th Fail’ as a noteworthy addition to biographical dramas.