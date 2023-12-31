en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vijay’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Poster Unveiled: A Tale of Two Timelines

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:24 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:54 pm EST
Vijay’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Poster Unveiled: A Tale of Two Timelines

The highly anticipated first look poster for the upcoming film “The Greatest of All Time” stirred up waves of excitement among fans and the film industry alike. Helmed by Venkat Prabhu, the film features renowned South Indian actor Vijay, bracing a dual role. The poster engrossingly depicts two versions of Vijay’s character, one youthful and the other mature, both vested in uniform and engaging in a fist bump. This visual cues towards the presence of two distinct timelines or aspects of the same character.

A Tale of Light and Darkness

With a backdrop featuring a fighter plane soaring high and a parachute, the film hints at an aviation or military theme. The poster’s tagline, “Light can devour the darkness but darkness cannot consume the light,” subtly hints at an underlying theme of good triumphing over evil or hope conquering adversity.

High Anticipation for “The Greatest of All Time”

Alongside the poster, the film’s title “The Greatest of All Time” was disclosed, further fueling the anticipation surrounding this project. The partnership between Venkat Prabhu and Vijay marks a significant milestone, as Prabhu is acclaimed for directing popular projects like “Goa,” “Saroja,” “Maanaadu,” and “Chennai 600028.”

Details about the plot and release date are yet to be revealed, keeping fans on their toes. Vijay’s previous film, “Leo,” scaled new heights of success, becoming the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2023. This success has set high expectations for his new venture, amplifying the excitement surrounding “The Greatest of All Time.”

Unveiling the First Look Poster

The official title announcement and release of the first look poster debunked earlier speculations about the film’s title. The confirmation of the title, along with the captivating poster, has solidly established the direction and theme of the film, paving the way for an enticing cinematic experience.

Plot details remain under wraps, but a source close to the production reveals that the film will be a light-hearted entertainer revolving around time travel, with Vijay donning a dual role. With the unveiling of the first look poster and title of “The Greatest of All Time,” immense anticipation has been sparked within the South Indian cinema community and among Vijay’s fans. As fans eagerly await further updates and the film’s release, the buzz surrounding “The Greatest of All Time” continues to grow, cementing its position as one of the most awaited projects in South Indian cinema.

0
Arts & Entertainment India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2023 MBC Music Festival: A Grand K-Pop Celebration Ushers in the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Entertainment Roundup: From Bollywood to K-drama, Highlights of the Week

By BNN Correspondents

Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game - Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS ...
@Europe · 49 mins
Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game - Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS ...
heart comment 0
Escape From Tarkov’s Unexpected Snowfall Excites Players, New Map Raises Concerns

By Salman Khan

Escape From Tarkov's Unexpected Snowfall Excites Players, New Map Raises Concerns
Ice Prince Asserts ‘Oleku’ Pioneered Afrobeats

By BNN Correspondents

Ice Prince Asserts 'Oleku' Pioneered Afrobeats
Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by ‘La Caixa’ and the British Museum

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by 'La Caixa' and the British Museum
Anish Kapoor’s ‘Untrue Unreal’: A Striking Journey of Art and Perception

By BNN Correspondents

Anish Kapoor's 'Untrue Unreal': A Striking Journey of Art and Perception
Latest Headlines
World News
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
18 seconds
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
2 mins
Timberwolves' Duo Gobert and Towns Put to Test Against Lakers
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
3 mins
Vaping Epidemic Among Youth Threatens New Zealand's Smoke-Free Goals
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
3 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
5 mins
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni's Motivation in the Face of a London Derby
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
5 mins
Singapore Navigates Economic Challenges, Evades Recession in 2023
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
7 mins
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Announces Historic Abdication
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
9 mins
Indian Boxers Jaismine Lamboria and Arundhati Choudhary Strive for Paris Olympics
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
9 mins
Year in Review: High-Profile Departures, Firings, and Resignations of 2023
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
18 seconds
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
3 mins
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 Amid Global Tensions
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
10 mins
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
39 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
40 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
53 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
1 hour
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
2 hours
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
3 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app