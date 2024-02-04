Vijay's Political Debut Ignites Fervor Amid 'GOAT' Movie Shoot

Amid flashing cameras and frenetic fans, actor Vijay, clad in a casual ensemble, greeted his electrified supporters from atop a vehicle on Cuddalore Road in Puducherry. The occasion was the shooting of his upcoming movie 'The Greatest of All Time' (GOAT), but for the massive crowd, it was a chance to witness their cinematic idol's first public appearance since his foray into politics.

A Star's Political Ascent

Revered for his captivating performances, Vijay recently launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), marking his official entry into the political landscape of Tamil Nadu. His determination to contest the 2026 assembly elections, coupled with his decision to abstain from the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, underscores a strategic focus on state-level politics. This announcement ignited a celebratory fervor among his fans and followers, indicating the potential shift in political discourse leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections.

The Unravelling of a Superstar's Political Strategy

While Vijay's star-studded career has earned him a formidable global fan base, his decision to launch TVK is indicative of a long-term strategy. His political ideology, though yet to fully unravel, is centered around public service, a sentiment echoed in his interactions with supporters. His expressed concern over the current political situation and his commitment to effecting change through political power has further deepened his connection with the masses.

Vijay: Entertainer Meets Emerging Political Figure

As the defunct Anglo French Textiles (AFT) mills turned into a film set for 'GOAT,' the crowd's frenzy highlighted Vijay's dual identity as an entertainer and emerging political figure. The chaotic scramble for photographs, with fans even scaling gates and walls, was reflective of his widespread popularity. Beyond his on-screen charisma, Vijay's political aspirations have resonated with his supporters, casting a long shadow on the political landscape of Tamil Nadu.