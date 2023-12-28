Vijayakanth: The ‘Captain’ Who Charted His Own Course in Cinema and Politics

On December 28, 2023, a significant figure in both Tamil cinema and politics, Vijayakanth, fondly known as the ‘Captain,’ breathed his last, leaving an indelible mark on Tamil Nadu’s socio-political and cultural landscape. Vijayakanth, a luminary in his own right, embarked on a journey that saw him transition from a beloved film actor to a seasoned political leader, a feat rarely matched by his contemporaries.

The ‘Captain’ of Tamil Cinema

Vijayakanth, born in Madurai in 1952, made his acting debut with ‘Inikkum Ilamai’ in 1979. With over 150 films to his credit, Vijayakanth’s cinematic journey was characterized by roles as a police officer and themes of honesty and anti-corruption. His films, though initially met with a lukewarm response in urban areas, resonated strongly with rural audiences, underscoring his popularity among the economically and socially marginalized. His successful acting career spanned several decades, earning him the esteemed Kalaimamani Award among other accolades.

Transition to Politics

In 2005, Vijayakanth ventured into politics, establishing the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). He successfully translated his cinematic popularity into political influence, a feat previously accomplished only by M G Ramachandran (MGR). The DMDK made significant strides in the 2011 Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections, with Vijayakanth serving as the Leader of the Opposition from 2011 to 2016. His political career was underscored by his dedication to public service, advocacy for the people, and efforts to eradicate poverty.

Legacy and Personal Life

Despite hailing from a non-traditional Tamil caste background and humble beginnings, Vijayakanth’s rise in both cinema and politics was nothing short of remarkable. He married Premalatha, from a non-cinema Telugu Naidu family, steering clear of controversies that often plague the industry. However, her influence and that of her brother, L.K. Sudheesh, led to a shift towards a political career. Vijayakanth’s political legacy is expected to continue under the leadership of Premalatha, who recently took over the reins of the DMDK. Vijayakanth’s demise marks the end of an era, leaving a significant void in Tamil Nadu’s cinematic and political realms, but his legacy continues to inspire and influence.