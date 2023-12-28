Vijayakanth: A Tribute to Tamil Cinema’s Celebrated Action Hero

On the morning of December 28, 2023, Tamil cinema lost a celebrated action hero and politician, Vijayakanth, better known as ‘Captain.’ This moniker, earned from his 100th film, the blockbuster ‘Captain Prabhakaran,’ became a symbol of his indelible contribution to the Tamil film industry. This tribute aims to revisit the remarkable career of Vijayakanth, who brought a unique flavor to action cinema in the 1980s and 1990s and later stepped into the political arena.

Unraveling the ‘Captain’

Vijayakanth, born Vijayaraj Alagarswami, commenced his film career with ‘Doorathu Idi Muzhakkam.’ He rapidly established himself as the quintessential ‘angry young man’ of Tamil cinema, a persona that Amitabh Bachchan had famously portrayed in Hindi cinema. His major breakthrough came with S.A. Chandrasekhar’s ‘Sattam Oru Iruttarai,’ and he quickly rose to prominence, experimenting with a variety of genres, including dark comedy and mystery thriller.

By the end of the 1980s, Vijayakanth had etched his name in Tamil cinema with several hits, including ‘Amman Kovil Kizhakale’, ‘Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran’, and ‘Senthoora Poove’. The ‘Captain’ then began to dominate the silver screen with iconic cop roles, culminating in his masterful portrayal of Honest Raj in ‘Pulan Visaranai.’ His performances in ‘Chatriyan’, scripted by Mani Ratnam, further cemented his position in the industry.

Changing the Game

Vijayakanth’s action style, influenced by his football background, was showcased in his 100th film, ‘Captain Prabhakaran’. This movie became a milestone, earning ‘Captain’ his nickname and setting a benchmark in action cinema. However, Vijayakanth was not just an action hero, as he demonstrated his versatility with his work in ‘Vaanathai Pola’, which won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. His performances in dual roles and films like ‘Chokka Thangam’ and ‘Thavasi’ solidified his position as a versatile actor and an action icon.

A New Chapter

After more than 35 years in cinema, with a filmography of 154 movies, Vijayakanth transitioned into politics, forming the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) political party in 2005. His political career saw him serve as an MLA, and he was the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly from 2011-2016. Despite some setbacks, his political journey mirrored the same dedication he showed towards his craft.

As we remember Vijayakanth, we celebrate not just an actor or a politician, but a man who is a testament to versatility and dedication. His legacy lives on, not just in his films, but in the hearts of millions who admired him. The ‘Captain’ may have sailed into the sunset, but his ship remains anchored in the history of Tamil cinema and politics.