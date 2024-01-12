Vijay Sethupathi Sheds Light on His Exit from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has finally addressed the swirling speculation surrounding his departure from the much-awaited movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ Initially cast to portray the role of Aamir Khan’s friend, Sethupathi’s exit ignited a flurry of rumors suggesting that his weight was the bone of contention leading to his dismissal. However, in a candid interview with The News Minute, Sethupathi refuted these rumors, asserting that his departure was a result of scheduling clashes, not weight issues.

Unfounded Rumors and Scheduling Conflicts

According to Sethupathi, Aamir Khan had personally visited him in Chennai to present the script for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ The actor was impressed with the script and equally taken aback by Khan’s humility. However, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on Sethupathi’s schedule, disrupting his plans. Post-lockdown, the actor found himself juggling five Telugu projects. The intensity of these commitments rendered it impossible for him to carve out time for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ thus necessitating his exit from the film.

From ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to ‘Jawan’

Sethupathi’s replacement in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was swiftly filled by Naga Chaitanya. However, despite his unexpected exit, Sethupathi’s career trajectory remained on an upward trend. He landed a role in Atlee’s ‘Jawan,’ where he plays the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This role marks Sethupathi’s significant entry into Hindi cinema, leaving an indelible imprint on audiences.

Setting the Record Straight

By debunking the unfounded rumors about his weight and clarifying the actual reasons behind his exit from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Sethupathi has once again demonstrated his commitment to truth and transparency. The actor emphasized that his decision to prioritize his existing commitments over new opportunities is a testament to his professional integrity. As Sethupathi navigates his career, he leaves behind a trail of performances that continue to captivate audiences worldwide.