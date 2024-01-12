en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vijay Sethupathi Sheds Light on His Exit from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:02 am EST
Vijay Sethupathi Sheds Light on His Exit from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’

Acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi has finally addressed the swirling speculation surrounding his departure from the much-awaited movie, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ Initially cast to portray the role of Aamir Khan’s friend, Sethupathi’s exit ignited a flurry of rumors suggesting that his weight was the bone of contention leading to his dismissal. However, in a candid interview with The News Minute, Sethupathi refuted these rumors, asserting that his departure was a result of scheduling clashes, not weight issues.

Unfounded Rumors and Scheduling Conflicts

According to Sethupathi, Aamir Khan had personally visited him in Chennai to present the script for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha.’ The actor was impressed with the script and equally taken aback by Khan’s humility. However, the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on Sethupathi’s schedule, disrupting his plans. Post-lockdown, the actor found himself juggling five Telugu projects. The intensity of these commitments rendered it impossible for him to carve out time for ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ thus necessitating his exit from the film.

From ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to ‘Jawan’

Sethupathi’s replacement in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ was swiftly filled by Naga Chaitanya. However, despite his unexpected exit, Sethupathi’s career trajectory remained on an upward trend. He landed a role in Atlee’s ‘Jawan,’ where he plays the villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan. This role marks Sethupathi’s significant entry into Hindi cinema, leaving an indelible imprint on audiences.

Setting the Record Straight

By debunking the unfounded rumors about his weight and clarifying the actual reasons behind his exit from ‘Laal Singh Chaddha,’ Sethupathi has once again demonstrated his commitment to truth and transparency. The actor emphasized that his decision to prioritize his existing commitments over new opportunities is a testament to his professional integrity. As Sethupathi navigates his career, he leaves behind a trail of performances that continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
44 seconds ago
Fit For A King Breaks Norms with New Single 'Keeping Secrets'
In a decisive move that redefines the conventional music release cycle, Texas metalcore outfit, Fit For A King, has unveiled their latest single, ‘Keeping Secrets’. The momentous release not only signifies a shift in their modus operandi but also serves as an exciting precursor to their forthcoming co-headlining tour, the ‘Metalcore Dropouts Tour’. A Paradigm
Fit For A King Breaks Norms with New Single 'Keeping Secrets'
Sierra Ferrell and Zach Bryan Debut Live Duet at Wild Horses Festival
3 mins ago
Sierra Ferrell and Zach Bryan Debut Live Duet at Wild Horses Festival
Jake Johnson Sets Conditions for Live-Action Spider-Verse Involvement
4 mins ago
Jake Johnson Sets Conditions for Live-Action Spider-Verse Involvement
Set Photos Reveal Vandalized Gravesite of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 5
2 mins ago
Set Photos Reveal Vandalized Gravesite of Eddie Munson in Stranger Things Season 5
The Chairish Art Gallery and Bergdorf Goodman Present Second Annual Art Exhibition
3 mins ago
The Chairish Art Gallery and Bergdorf Goodman Present Second Annual Art Exhibition
Hollywood Stunt Legend Conrad Palmisano Dies at 75
3 mins ago
Hollywood Stunt Legend Conrad Palmisano Dies at 75
Latest Headlines
World News
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
21 seconds
Legal Challenges and Feasibility Concerns Over Potential EuroLeague Trade Mechanism
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
22 seconds
Cabo Verde Triumphs over Malaria, Earns WHO Certification
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
28 seconds
San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher to Resign Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
35 seconds
Decoding Schwannomas: Epigenetic Reprogramming Unveils New Insights
Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices
44 seconds
Study Finds If/when-then Plans in Overdose Letters Can Influence Prescription Practices
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
47 seconds
Karnataka the 'Titanic of India' under Siddaramaiah, Says BJP
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year
51 seconds
Kano State Judiciary Resolves Over 70,000 Cases in a Legal Year
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
52 seconds
Zimbabwe Decentralizes Cholera Treatment Centers Amidst Rising Cases
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
53 seconds
Decoding the Epigenetic Landscape of Schwann Cell Tumors: Towards Personalized Treatment Approaches
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
3 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
19 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
20 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
21 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
22 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app