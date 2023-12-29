en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Vijay Faces Unruly Crowd at Vijaykanth’s Funeral: A Reflection on Celebrity Status and Respect

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:14 am EST
Vijay Faces Unruly Crowd at Vijaykanth’s Funeral: A Reflection on Celebrity Status and Respect

Tamil superstar Vijay recently experienced a disheartening incident at the funeral of his mentor Vijaykanth on December 28, 2023. Amidst the solemn occasion, an unruly crowd and aggressive media presence mobbed the actor. The situation further escalated when an unidentified person from the crowd hurled their slipper at him.

The Chaos Amidst Grief

Despite the chaotic scene, Vijay bravely navigated his way through the throng of overzealous fans and intrusive paparazzi. This incident has sparked discussions about the personal cost of celebrity status, the lack of privacy, and the threats to safety that public figures often endure. It also highlighted the importance of respect and boundaries, even during moments of public interest and grief.

Deeper Issues Emerge

The disrespectful act at a solemn event like a funeral has drawn attention to the lack of restraint and dignity among some fans. It underscores the mistreatment that public figures often have to endure. The broader issue of personal sacrifices and challenges that come with fame also comes to the fore. Celebrities like Vijay often face a loss of privacy and security due to their public visibility. They are vulnerable to intrusive and aggressive behavior from both the media and fans. The absence of respect and boundaries in such situations raises questions about the ethical treatment of public figures, especially during sensitive moments.

Implications Beyond the Incident

The reactions from fans and public figures, including Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, underscored the need for empathy, respect, and decorum in the treatment of public figures. The incident sparked a reflection on the values and behavior expected from fans and the public. It emphasized the importance of dignified conduct, particularly during events of cultural and emotional significance. The incident’s impact extends beyond Vijay, as it has reignited discussions about the broader dynamics of celebrity culture and societal attitudes towards those in the public eye. It has prompted introspection on the responsibilities of both fans and the media in upholding the dignity and well-being of public figures, particularly in moments of vulnerability and mourning.

Finally, the incident also shed light on the legacy of Vijaykanth, a prominent figure in Tamil cinema and politics. His passing has elicited an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans, celebrities, and political figures, reflecting his significant impact on the industry and public life.

0
Arts & Entertainment India Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Malta and Gozo Set to Dazzle with Cultural and Artistic Events

By BNN Correspondents

Fashion on the Small Screen: How TV Shows of 2023 Set the Style Agenda

By BNN Correspondents

Renowned South African Playwright Mbongeni Ngema Dies in Car Crash

By BNN Correspondents

James Martin: The Oscar-Winning Actor Remains Grounded Amidst Success

By BNN Correspondents

'Devil': A Telugu Film's Struggle with Storytelling and Execution ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 12 mins
'Devil': A Telugu Film's Struggle with Storytelling and Execution ...
heart comment 0
Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Carol Alt: Enduring Legacies of 80s Supermodels

By BNN Correspondents

Brooke Shields, Christie Brinkley, Carol Alt: Enduring Legacies of 80s Supermodels
BigHit Music Takes Legal Action to Protect BTS from Stalkers and Defamation

By BNN Correspondents

BigHit Music Takes Legal Action to Protect BTS from Stalkers and Defamation
Edinburgh’s New Year Celebrations Ignite with Torchlight Procession

By BNN Correspondents

Edinburgh's New Year Celebrations Ignite with Torchlight Procession
AI in Hollywood: A Double-Edged Sword for Creativity and Authenticity

By BNN Correspondents

AI in Hollywood: A Double-Edged Sword for Creativity and Authenticity
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
3 mins
China's Former Banking Regulator Cai Esheng Sentenced to Death in Anti-Corruption Crusade
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
3 mins
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan Garners High Public Confidence
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
8 mins
Tony Blair's 'Nuclear Option' on Asylum Seekers Revealed in National Archives
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
13 mins
Telangana CM Reddy Criticizes Modi's Governance at Nagpur Rally
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
13 mins
India's Top Archer Deepika Kumari Trains In South Korea, Eyes Paris Olympics
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
13 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Prepares for DStv Premiership, Keagan Dolly Returns
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
14 mins
Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
14 mins
From Road Racing to Gravel Riding: A Cyclist's Review of Top Gear
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
14 mins
Brendan Dolan Upsets Gerwyn Price at PDC World Darts Championship
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
42 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
58 mins
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app