Vietnam Engages in Cultural and Economic Exchanges With France, Venezuela, Romania, and Germany

In a display of vibrant Vietnamese culture and a show of diplomatic strength, the Association for the Promotion of Vietnamese Culture (APCV) celebrated the Vietnamese Lunar New Year, Tet, in Paris, France. The event, not only commemorated the traditional Vietnamese festival but also marked the 5th anniversary of the esteemed association. The APCV, seeing its inception back in January 2019, now prides itself with a strong network of over 200 members across five countries, including France, the US, Sweden, Japan, and Vietnam.

APCV Unveils New Logo and Initiates Ao Dai Heritage Club

The celebrations were embellished with traditional performances, ao dai shows, and a generous serving of Vietnamese cuisine. But what marked a significant milestone was APCV's unveiling of a new logo, featuring a Lac bird image, a symbol deeply rooted in Vietnamese folklore. Additionally, the association inaugurated the Ao Dai Heritage Club in France, further promoting Vietnamese culture and traditions among French locals and Vietnamese diaspora.

Vietnamese Ambassador and Local Officials Emphasize Cultural Ties

The event was graced by the Vietnamese Ambassador to France, Dinh Toan Thang, and local French officials. The ambassador highlighted the success of the event, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchanges in strengthening friendship and cooperation between countries. The support received over the past five years from various quarters has played a significant role in APCV's growth and the promotion of Vietnamese culture in foreign lands.

Vietnam Engages in Cultural and Economic Exchanges Globally

On a similar note, the Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela organized a Vietnamese Day at Santa Maria University in Caracas. The event aimed at promoting Vietnamese culture and the bilateral friendship to Venezuelan students. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh of Vietnam visited Prahova county in Romania, discussing potential local cooperation and economic opportunities. This visit aimed at bolstering ties in digital economy, green economy, and oil and gas sectors. Prahova officials underscored Vietnam's growth and the advantages of its free trade agreements.

As a precursor to President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's state visit to Vietnam, the Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany held meetings to strengthen the partnership between the two nations. These meetings are set to further economic, trade, and investment relations, with a focus on inspecting German-funded projects in Vietnam.

In conclusion, these cultural and economic exchanges underline Vietnam's commitment to fostering global relationships. Through cultural diplomacy, investment, and tourism promotion, Vietnam continues to weave a global tapestry of cooperation and friendship.