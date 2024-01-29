Vietnam Embraces Dragon Mascots in Celebration of Tet Festival

As the Tet festival approaches, Vietnam is in high spirits, with various dragon mascots gracing the country's landscapes, symbolizing power and drawing luck. These mascots, an integral part of the nation's cultural fabric, are not mere decorations but potent symbols, embodying Vietnamese mythology, history, and aspirations.

Dragons as Cultural Icons

In Vietnamese culture, the dragon, with its majestic and awe-inspiring presence, is considered a symbol of imperial power, prosperity, and luck. The dragon mascots, displayed across the country, are a vibrant tribute to this cultural icon, adding a unique charm to the Tet festival celebrations.

Artistry across Regions

In Quang Tri, artisan Dinh Van Tan has crafted a dragon mascot measuring 4.5 meters in height and 7 meters in length, using lightweight materials like styrofoam and gypsum for seamless transportation. Adorned with golden scales, this dragon will take center stage in Lao Bao Town's central park. Ba Ria-Vung Tau is home to the "Twin Dragons Watching the Moon" model, an architectural marvel that stands over 12 meters tall, with dragons stretching an impressive 70 meters each. This creation, inspired by the Ly dynasty's iconography, is designed to channel natural energy and bring good fortune to the region. Dak Nong's military command has constructed two cement dragon mascots clutching bronze jewels, signifying power and prosperity. Quang Ngai Province is gearing up for Tet with four dragons, three of which will be positioned at Ba To Park. The Dong Nai Tourism Association has also contributed a styrofoam dragon for the Buu Long Tourism Area. In the Mekong Delta province of Bac Lieu, 16 dragon models are nearing completion at Hung Vuong Square in the Bac Lieu Administrative Center, reinforcing the dragon's historical significance as an emblem of absolute power.

Dragons: Harbingers of Fortune

The dragon mascots, in all their grandeur and symbolism, are a testament to Vietnam's rich cultural heritage. Their display during the Tet festival is not merely a celebration of tradition, but also an invocation of good fortune, prosperity, and resilience. As these dragons rise, so does the spirit of Vietnam, ushering in the Tet festival with hope, joy, and the promise of a prosperous year ahead.