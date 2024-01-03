en English
Arts & Entertainment

Vidya Balan in Talks to Rejoin Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:39 pm EST
Vidya Balan in Talks to Rejoin Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise

The Bollywood landscape is poised for a nostalgic turn as acclaimed actress Vidya Balan is reportedly in talks to reprise her role in the iconic film franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Balan, who crafted an unforgettable performance in the inaugural film of the series, is set to add a significant layer of intrigue and expectation to the upcoming third installment.

Balan’s Return: A Promising Development

While the actress has not officially inked the deal, insider sources have indicated her agreement in principle to join the ensemble cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. This development marks a potential full-circle moment for the actress, who breathed life into the character of Manjulika with aplomb and depth in the original movie.

Impact on the Franchise

Following her departure from the series, the second part of the franchise saw actress Tabu step into the female lead role, carrying forward the legacy with her unique flair. However, the reported return of Balan, an intrinsic part of the franchise’s inaugural success, is anticipated to not only stoke the embers of nostalgia but also add a rich element to the film’s narrative.

Expectations Riding High

With the potential return of Balan to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, the expectations for the third installment have been catapulted. Fans are eager to witness the magic she might recreate on screen, echoing her statement that she couldn’t wait to see Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. The anticipation surrounding the movie’s release is palpable, promising a cinematic experience that aims to blend the charm of the past with the freshness of the present.

Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

