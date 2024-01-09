en English
Business

Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Zenith: The Last City Faces Financial Hurdles Amidst VR Industry Downturn

The virtual reality (VR) massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Zenith: The Last City, a creation of Ramen VR, grapples with financial instability amid a downturn in the VR gaming industry. The company, despite a robust launch and a substantial investment of $35 million, has fallen short of anticipated success.

Financial Struggles and Industry Downturn

The studio has been operating the game at a loss for much of the past year. This predicament is further exacerbated by the general decline in interest in VR games. The lukewarm response to new hardware like Playstation VR 2 and Meta Quest 3, bearing hefty price tags, mirrors this fading enthusiasm. The VR industry has witnessed the closure of studios such as First Contact Entertainment and layoffs at Archiact, indicating a turbulent period for VR gaming.

Update 2.0: A Beacon of Hope?

In light of these challenges, Ramen VR has opted to adapt rather than shut down. Central to this strategy is the introduction of Update 2.0, designed to amplify the game’s accessibility and social features. This move underscores the company’s unwavering commitment to VR, even leading them to abandon plans for a 2D version of the game. Currently, the update is in the pre-alpha testing stage.

Rethinking Revenue Streams

Ramen VR’s revenue is primarily dependent on game sales, eschewing subscription fees. However, given the current financial strain, the studio may need to contemplate alternative infrastructure or business models to ensure survival. This situation is a stark reminder of the broader trend of waning VR gaming enthusiasm and the subsequent challenges it presents to companies in the sector.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

