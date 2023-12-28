‘Yakuza: Like a Dragon’ Mod Reverts Combat System; Studio Announces New Game

A transformative mod titled ‘Like a Brawler’ has been developed for the popular game ‘Yakuza: Like a Dragon’. This innovative modification allows players to switch the game’s combat system from real-time turn-based RPG-type combat back to the traditional fast-paced action fights that the Yakuza series was originally known for. The mod is currently in its beta stage and supports only the English and Japanese languages. It is designed exclusively for the PC version of the game procured from platforms such as Steam.

The Mod’s Limitations and Features

The ‘Like a Brawler’ mod is presently limited to the game’s protagonist, Ichiban, and disables party members. However, the same creator has another mod titled ‘No Party Members’, which can be employed to turn off party members. The mod also introduces new outfits, gameplay rebalancing, and the ability to play as Seong Hui. Moreover, a feature enabling players to skip the logos and proceed directly to the menu has been added.

Success of ‘Yakuza: Like a Dragon’ and Future Endeavors

‘Yakuza: Like a Dragon’ has demonstrated considerable success, selling nearly 2 million copies, with a significant portion of sales occurring overseas. This reflects the franchise’s growing popularity outside Japan. The game, which was initially released on January 26, 2020, in Japan for PlayStation 4, has been embraced by a global audience.

The Upcoming Game: ‘Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the creators of the Yakuza series, have announced their forthcoming game, ‘Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’. Slated for release on January 26, 2024, the new game will feature both Ichiban and Kiryu in a fresh setting outside of Japan, specifically in Honolulu City, Hawaii. ‘Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth’ is expected to boast the largest map in the series’ history. Additionally, the game introduces a new mini-game akin to Animal Crossing, named Happy Resort Dondoko Island, adding another layer of immersive gameplay for the players.