en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Xur Returns to Destiny 2 with Fresh Exotics: Location and Inventory Unveiled

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Xur Returns to Destiny 2 with Fresh Exotics: Location and Inventory Unveiled

The mysterious vendor known as Xur has once again appeared in the world of Destiny 2, bringing with him a selection of coveted Exotic and Legendary items. As the Agent of the Nine, he serves obscure masters and materializes every weekend in one of the game’s Public Sectors. His offerings, which vary weekly, are available from 17:00 UTC on Fridays until the next Weekly Reset on Tuesdays at the same time.

Xur’s Current Location and Offerings

As revealed by gaming news outlet MP1st on January 12, 2024, Xur is currently stationed in the Last City, specifically the Tower Hangar. Among the inventory he has brought this week is a Fusion Rifle, Leg Armor for the Hunter class, and a Warlock’s Titanium. The unique set known as the Yuga Sunset Set is also available for purchase.

Exchanging Legendary Shards for Exotics

Players eager to enrich their armory with these Exotic items can do so by trading their Legendary Shards. Xur’s shop is a trove of unique rolls for Exotics from past DLCs, adding to the allure of his weekend appearances. This week, the Trials of Osiris map features The Anomaly, with the Eye of Sol sniper rifle as the Master Trials weapon.

Christmas Come Early or Disguised Disappointment?

Xur’s role in Destiny 2 is often compared to that of Santa Claus, with players eagerly awaiting his weekly visits. However, unlike the jolly gift-giver, Xur’s presents may not always be what players have on their wish lists. Yet, the thrill of the unknown and the potential for rare finds makes Xur’s visits a much-anticipated event each week in Destiny 2.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
2 mins ago
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
The much-anticipated weekly PvP event, Trials of Osiris, has made a triumphant return in Destiny 2, introducing a fresh map and a plethora of exciting rewards for players. This competitive mode offers players the chance to duke it out in matches, with victories leading to an accumulation of Trials reputation. The key to success? Winning
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
Smite 2 Unveiled: An Advanced MOBA Experience with Uncertain Future on Nintendo Switch
7 mins ago
Smite 2 Unveiled: An Advanced MOBA Experience with Uncertain Future on Nintendo Switch
Unearthed Game Files Suggest a Different Starfield Experience
7 mins ago
Unearthed Game Files Suggest a Different Starfield Experience
Blockchain Gaming Industry Faces Sustainability Crisis: Over 30% Games Discontinued Since 2021
3 mins ago
Blockchain Gaming Industry Faces Sustainability Crisis: Over 30% Games Discontinued Since 2021
Smite 2 Revealed: Cosmetics Transition Sparks Debate
5 mins ago
Smite 2 Revealed: Cosmetics Transition Sparks Debate
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition Set for February 2024 Release
6 mins ago
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition Set for February 2024 Release
Latest Headlines
World News
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
52 seconds
Austin Machete Attack: A Brutal Incident Sparks Public Safety Concerns
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
2 mins
Trials of Osiris Returns to Destiny 2: New Challenges, Rewards Await Players
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
3 mins
National Bobblehead Museum Unveils 2024 Presidential Candidate Series
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
3 mins
Labour Candidates Challenge SEND Services in Hertfordshire, Demand Improvements
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
3 mins
Raju Pathak Cricket Academy's Inspiring Journey to MCC Pro-40 Semifinals
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
4 mins
ESPN Apologies for Emmy Awards Scam
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
5 mins
Proactive Healthcare Management: Lagos State's Shield Against Social Media Criticism
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
6 mins
Venezuela's Chavista Majority Initiates Probe into Former Deputies and Allies
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
6 mins
MindLink Air: A Quantum Leap in Cognitive Wearable Technology
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
7 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app