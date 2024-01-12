Xur Returns to Destiny 2 with Fresh Exotics: Location and Inventory Unveiled

The mysterious vendor known as Xur has once again appeared in the world of Destiny 2, bringing with him a selection of coveted Exotic and Legendary items. As the Agent of the Nine, he serves obscure masters and materializes every weekend in one of the game’s Public Sectors. His offerings, which vary weekly, are available from 17:00 UTC on Fridays until the next Weekly Reset on Tuesdays at the same time.

Xur’s Current Location and Offerings

As revealed by gaming news outlet MP1st on January 12, 2024, Xur is currently stationed in the Last City, specifically the Tower Hangar. Among the inventory he has brought this week is a Fusion Rifle, Leg Armor for the Hunter class, and a Warlock’s Titanium. The unique set known as the Yuga Sunset Set is also available for purchase.

Exchanging Legendary Shards for Exotics

Players eager to enrich their armory with these Exotic items can do so by trading their Legendary Shards. Xur’s shop is a trove of unique rolls for Exotics from past DLCs, adding to the allure of his weekend appearances. This week, the Trials of Osiris map features The Anomaly, with the Eye of Sol sniper rifle as the Master Trials weapon.

Christmas Come Early or Disguised Disappointment?

Xur’s role in Destiny 2 is often compared to that of Santa Claus, with players eagerly awaiting his weekly visits. However, unlike the jolly gift-giver, Xur’s presents may not always be what players have on their wish lists. Yet, the thrill of the unknown and the potential for rare finds makes Xur’s visits a much-anticipated event each week in Destiny 2.