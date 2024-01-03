XCOM Director Jake Solomon’s Fascination for Life Simulation Games

Jake Solomon, the renowned director of XCOM and Marvel’s Midnight Suns, in a recent interview, expressed his deep-seated interest in life simulation games due to their inherent originality and authenticity. His fascination for the genre was aired during an appearance on the ‘My Perfect Console’ podcast, post his tenure at Firaxis Games.

A Genre Beyond Boundaries

For Solomon, life simulation games are akin to ‘life in miniature’, drawing parallels with model train sets, dollhouses, and army men. He finds a playful spirit embedded in the genre that encourages experimentation and presents surprises sprung from hidden rules. Dwarf Fortress, he cites, stands as a testament to the genre’s potential to create unique player narratives that resonate with originality, authenticity, and shareability.

Fluid Frenzy: A New Entrant

On another note, early 2024 will see the release of Fluid Frenzy, a promising fluid simulation set to be launched as a downloadable asset. It operates on a 2D Height Map, employing Navier-Stokes in conjunction with a shadow water simulation. The simulation is fully equipped to interact with Unity’s renderers and terrain, facilitating the crafting of flowing rivers, the addition or removal of water, obstacle placement, wave creation, and buoyant object setup. Designed to run entirely on the GPU, Fluid Frenzy promises compatibility with older hardware and a performance-friendly experience.

Life Sims: The Future

While Solomon has yet to unveil his next venture post-Firaxis, the life sim genre continues to burgeon. Upcoming titles like The Sims 5 and Life By You are set to enter early access later in the year, further expanding the genre’s repertoire. Furthermore, Pathea Games recently introduced My Time at Sandrock, a sequel to My Time in Portia. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the game tasks players with revitalizing a languishing oasis town in the Eufala Desert, offering a myriad of characters, personal storylines, and a gameplay cycle that involves mission completion, resource gathering, and project building.