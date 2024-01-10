Xbox Games on PlayStation 5 and Switch?: A Look into The Press Start Podcast

In a recent episode of The Press Start Podcast, the gaming community was set abuzz with discussions of possible changes in the gaming landscape. High on the agenda was the potential availability of Xbox games on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in 2024 – a development based on emerging reports yet unconfirmed by Microsoft.

Anticipation for Xbox Games on PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch

The prospect of several Xbox games, including the highly-anticipated Starfield, arriving on PlayStation and Nintendo consoles has sparked excitement among gamers. The potential broadening of game accessibility has caused a stir within the gaming community. The prospect of Starfield on PS5, in particular, has generated significant speculation, with eager fans ready to purchase the game if it becomes available on PlayStation.

Amidst this fervor, it is crucial to remember that Xbox has yet to officially confirm the arrival of its exclusives on other consoles. Thus, the potential release of Starfield on PS5 remains in the realm of speculation.

Microsoft’s Strategy Shift

Microsoft is reportedly in talks with Sony to bring Xbox exclusive games to PlayStation 5, starting with Sea of Thieves. This move would mark a first, as an Xbox exclusive game has never before been available on PlayStation. This strategy shift could open the game to a wider audience, indicating a significant change in Microsoft’s approach.

Highlights from The Press Start Podcast

The Press Start Podcast delved into these topics, offering previews of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth and sharing their most anticipated games of 2024. Further, the podcast also touched on SteelSeries Alias microphones, the team’s sponsor, alongside a discussion on what kind of Xbox appliance could be next in line.

The episode wrapped up with a popular segment titled ‘What The Wiki?!’, followed by an outro summarizing the episode’s content, leaving listeners eagerly anticipating the next installment.