Gaming

Xbox Game Pass Ushers in 2024 with Exciting Additions to its Gaming Lineup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Xbox Game Pass Ushers in 2024 with Exciting Additions to its Gaming Lineup

Xbox Game Pass is set to kick-start 2024 with a bang. The subscription service will be bolstering its gaming lineup with eight new additions, including big hits such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Resident Evil 2. The new roster affirms Microsoft’s commitment to enhancing its Game Pass offering, ensuring a diverse selection for a wide range of gaming tastes and preferences.

Headline Titles Raise the Anticipation

Among the new games joining the Xbox Game Pass in January 2024, Ubisoft’s acclaimed 2020 game, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, is arguably the most eagerly awaited, set to become available across PC, Cloud, and Xbox platforms on January 9th. Following closely on its heels is the 2019 Resident Evil 2 Remake, another highly regarded title, which joins the Game Pass roster on January 16, accessible via Cloud, Xbox, and PC.

A Plethora of Gaming Experiences

Complementing the headline titles are several other games that cater to a variety of gaming preferences. The historical action RPGs and horror remakes are joined by a selection of indie adventures, ensuring an exciting start to the year for Game Pass subscribers. Hell Let Loose will be available from tomorrow, followed by Figment, Super Mega Baseball 4, and We Happy Few, slated for release on January 9 and January 11 respectively. Those Who Remain, a story-driven first-person psychological thriller, joins the lineup on the same day as Resident Evil 2 Remake.

Enhancing the Game Pass Value

These new additions are a testament to Microsoft’s dedication to continually enhancing the value proposition of its Game Pass subscription service. The platform has already outpaced its competitors, with Game Pass subscriptions outnumbering PS Premium three to one. The Game Pass Ultimate also offers exclusive perks such as the Sea of Thieves: Nightshine Parrot Pack, and special game updates and DLCs for games like Dead by Daylight, Hello Neighbor 2, and Sea of Thieves. However, it’s worth noting that games like Grand Theft Auto V and Persona series are set to exit the platform soon.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

