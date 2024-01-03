en English
Gaming

Xbox Achievement System Set for Significant Overhaul in 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Xbox Achievement System Set for Significant Overhaul in 2024

The gaming landscape is abuzz with anticipation as significant modifications to the Xbox achievement system loom on the horizon. Unchanged since its inception with the Xbox 360 in December 2005, the system’s potential metamorphosis has been a topic of speculation since autumn.

Revamping the Xbox Achievement System

Discussions about the possible introduction of achievement levels akin to the PlayStation Trophy system are intensifying. These include Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Trophies, a significant departure from the long-standing format. Shpeshal Nick, a prominent figure in the XboxEra Podcast, has reignited these rumors, suggesting that the revamp is nearing completion and could be unveiled in 2024.

According to Nick, the new achievement system may be introduced via a beta phase, a common strategy for new features, before full-scale implementation. This prospective shift prompts a critical question: Is an update to the Achievements necessary, given the format that has served for nearly two decades?

Changes in Xbox Network Captures Storage

In conjunction with these speculated changes, there will be a significant shift in the way Xbox Network captures are stored starting from 9 January. Screenshots and gameplay clips uploaded to the Xbox Network will be deleted after 90 days. Users are encouraged to backup their existing captures to an external storage device or a service like OneDrive before the upcoming change.

Controversy Over Achievements

The Xbox achievement system has not been without its share of controversy. Some publishers have been accused of making their achievements overly easy to acquire, prompting Microsoft to implement changes in the rules. The indie publisher, eastasiasoft, recently added new achievements equalling 1,000G as part of title updates to 18 games, stirring up a debate among Xbox achievement hunters. These changes have been viewed as an unfair method of surpassing other fans on the gamerscore ladder. The argument is that these achievements are stagnating gameplay design choices, with developers adding padding for the sake of the achievement/trophy. Yet, some argue that these attached achievements may encourage players to try new gaming aspects.

As the gaming community awaits the proposed overhaul of the Xbox achievement system, the debate over the necessity and impact of these changes continues to simmer. Only time will tell how these modifications will reshape the gaming experience on Xbox.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector.

