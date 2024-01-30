WWE 2K24 Reveals Character Models Amidst Controversy

In the wake of the WWE Royal Rumble event, the game developers behind the much-anticipated WWE 2K24 have unveiled their character models of the victors: Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and Roman Reigns. The reveal was made to honor the wrestlers' achievements, albeit it was met with an unexpected twist.

Bayley's Model Controversy

Among the three character models showcased, an issue emerged with that of Bayley. The initial post featuring Bayley's character was promptly removed, triggering speculation among fans and gaming enthusiasts. The post was later reuploaded, but the revised version was conspicuously missing the 2K model of Bayley.

While the precise reason for the deletion remains unconfirmed, fans conjecture that it stemmed from problems with Bayley's original model in WWE 2K24. The wrestling community is hopeful that any glitches or inaccuracies will be ironed out prior to the official release of the game, ensuring an authentic gaming experience.

Bayley's Royal Rumble Triumph

Amidst the controversy, Bayley has been basking in the glory of her first Royal Rumble win. She has debuted a fresh look to mark the victory, sporting a new hairstyle with the letters 'ITYS' etched into her scalp. Alongside her transformation, Bayley has been re-posting congratulatory messages and expressing her readiness to face Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40.

Interestingly, she remains undecided about her opponent for the title shot at WrestleMania 40. Bayley's desire to challenge Ripley is driven by an intention to avoid any internal conflict within Damage CNTRL. Her decision ultimately holds the potential to shape the dynamics of the upcoming championship.

Keeping WWE 2K Fans in the Loop

Fightful, a reputed news outlet, has stepped forward to assure fans that they will continue to provide updated information regarding WWE 2K as it becomes available. In a time of rampant speculation and anticipation, reliable news sources like Fightful serve as a crucial link between the gaming developers and the community of WWE 2K enthusiasts.