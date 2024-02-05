World of Warships Ushers in Lunar New Year with Exciting Updates and Events

In a move to celebrate the Lunar New Year, the popular naval warfare-themed multiplayer online game, World of Warships, has announced a special event. The event, themed around the Year of the Dragon, includes an Event Pass with two distinctive progression lines, each containing 20 levels. This promises players a range of rewards, adding a new layer of excitement to the game.
Collaboration with The RussianBadger
One of the progression lines is a unique collaboration with the popular streamer, The RussianBadger. This collaboration brings in a Commander, voiced by The RussianBadger himself, to enhance the gaming experience. Besides the Commander, players will also have a chance to earn a special flag and a permanent camouflage, further enhancing the game's visual appeal and immersive experience.
Lunar New Year Rewards
The second progression line offers its own set of rewards. These include Lunar Warrior camouflages, Commanders, and flags, all tailored to suit the Lunar New Year theme. This line of progression is bound to appeal to players looking for new and exclusive rewards, making the Year of the Dragon event even more engaging.
Enhancements to Submarine and Anti-Submarine Warfare
Alongside the Lunar New Year event, World of Warships' update features enhancements to submarine and anti-submarine warfare. New consumables for depth charge airstrikes and submarine surveillance have been introduced, along with a collision warning system for submarines. These additions aim to elevate the strategic depth and overall gameplay experience.
Airship Escort and Grey Ghost Campaign
The game also sees the return of the Airship Escort game mode. This limited-time mode, available for a period of two weeks, tasks players with protecting an airship while engaging in intense sea battles. To cap it all, a new campaign centered around the USS Enterprise Tier VIII premium aircraft carrier, dubbed the Grey Ghost campaign, offers players mission chains to earn exclusive rewards. Completing the entire campaign gives players a chance to acquire the USS Enterprise in the game's Armoury or shop, making it a must-try for dedicated players.