World of Tanks Marks Decade of Console Warfare with Year-Long Celebrations

World of Tanks, the celebrated online multiplayer game, is marking a decade in console warfare with a year-long celebration full of new content, special events, and exclusive rewards. The game, known for its simulation of armored warfare from World War II and the Cold War era, has evolved significantly since its initial release on Xbox 360 in 2014 and PlayStation in 2016.

Advertisment

A Journey of Evolution

Over the years, World of Tanks Modern Armor, the latest iteration of the game, has amassed a collection of over 1,000 tanks from several countries including the United States, Germany, and the Soviet Union. Players have the ability to engage in tank battles, upgrade their war machines, and level up crew members. Wargaming, the developer, attributes the game's decade-long success to the Chicago studio and anticipates future growth and improvements.

Decade-Long Celebrations

Advertisment

Marking its tenth anniversary on consoles, World of Tanks ushers in 2024 with an array of celebratory events and in-game rewards. These include new Celebration War Chests, an Anniversary: Big X Community Op, and the release of new tanks to earn and upgrade. Monthly themed events will offer exclusive rewards as well as exciting in-game events like Dream Machines and Tankfest.

What's in the Pipeline?

Looking ahead, players can expect new tank lines for both World War II and Cold War modes, adding to the excitement and complexity of the game. Wargaming CEO Victor Kislyi expressed gratitude to players worldwide and hinted at big updates to come. The celebration will continue over six seasons, with new rewards and events, including the debut of new tech tree lines featuring German light tanks and tank destroyers for Cold War mode, as well as a new World War II Tech Tree Line in the spring.