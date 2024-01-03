en English
Gaming

Wordle 928 Answer Revealed – TWIRL: A New Challenge for the Word Puzzle Phenomenon

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:06 pm EST
Wordle 928 Answer Revealed – TWIRL: A New Challenge for the Word Puzzle Phenomenon

Wordle, the online word puzzle that has swept the globe, continues its reign as a daily test of vocabulary and deductive reasoning. Launched in October 2021, the game has amassed millions of daily users, asserting its status as a cultural phenomenon. The five-letter challenge, with just six attempts to crack it, has attracted a competitive aura; players strive to maintain a streak of correct guesses, making the revelation of today’s answer, ‘TWIRL,’ vital for those chasing glory.

The Wordle Phenomenon

The game’s success, attributed to its simplicity and addictiveness, has spurred a deluge of imitations across app stores. Its popularity led to the original Wordle being purchased by The New York Times for a seven-figure sum, thus becoming a part of its online games collection. While the game remains free to play, the acquisition sparked some minor developments. For instance, the migration led to some players seeing their streaks reset, a blow to those who prided themselves on their unbroken records.

Changes Post-Acquisition

In addition to the streak reset, certain words were removed from the game’s dictionary, and an archive site hosting previous Wordle puzzles was shut down. These changes, while minor, have shaped the game’s landscape since its acquisition by The New York Times. The game’s essence, however, remains untouched, preserving its core appeal.

Wordle 928: TWIRL

Today’s Wordle puzzle, Wordle 928, features the word ‘TWIRL.’ Starting with ‘T,’ ending in ‘L,’ and without any repeating letters, the word is a test of players’ deduction skills, offering a fresh challenge for the game’s ardent followers. Guessing the word within the six allotted chances is a triumph that scores points and fuels the competitive spirit that the game has wisely cultivated.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

