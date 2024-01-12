Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition Set for February 2024 Release

The gaming world is abuzz with anticipation as KOEI TECMO America and Team NINJA announce the release of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition, slated to be available on February 6, 2024. This comprehensive edition combines the base game with all three downloadable content (DLC) packs, providing an enriched gaming experience for fans and newcomers alike. The release promises a plethora of new content, including additional stages, demons, weapons, and endgame challenges. Additionally, the Complete Edition introduces a new feature, “The Thousand-Mile Journey”, that includes characters from the armies of Cao Cao, Sun Ce, and Liu Bei.

Collaborative DLC Content

One of the most exciting aspects of the Complete Edition is the inclusion of collaborative DLC content with popular titles such as Nioh 2, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, and Lies of P. This collaboration infuses the Wo Long universe with new equipment and stages inspired by these games. Additionally, players will receive in-game items like the Baihu Armor, Zhuque Armor, Qinglong Armor, and the Records of the Grand Historian to aid in their quest.

Diversified Gameplay

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition sets itself apart with its fast-paced and aggressive combat system. The introduction of new weapon types, including the cestus, long sword, and whip, diversifies the gameplay, catering to different playstyles and strategies. Moreover, the heightened difficulty levels and expanded functions are expected to provide a challenging yet rewarding experience for players.

Special Launch Celebration and Demo Version

To celebrate the launch of the Complete Edition, Team NINJA will gift players who own the main game a new equipment set, the “Xuanwu Armor”. Furthermore, a demo version will be available exclusively on PC, allowing players to experience two early stages of the game and carry over their progress to the full version upon purchase.

With its comprehensive nature, encompassing the base game, all DLC packs, collaborative content, and additional features, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition positions itself as the definitive version of the game. As the release date approaches, the anticipation among gamers is palpable, and the Complete Edition is poised to make a significant impact in the gaming landscape, drawing players into its immersive and expansive world.