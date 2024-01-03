Wicked Times: A Unique Blend of Real and Virtual in Gaming

Yotta Yobi and Diamond Tao are set to storm the gaming world with the full release of their much-anticipated RPG manager and auto-battler game, Wicked Times. The game has been pegged for a full release on January 12, with players able to avail of a 10% discount at launch. Currently, it’s available on PC via Steam Early Access, priced at $2.99.

A Unique Blend of Real and Virtual

Wicked Times stands out in the league of RPG and auto-battler games by its distinctive use of real photos to represent various locations and enemies encountered during the gameplay. This fusion of real and virtual offers a unique gaming experience, immersing players into a world that blurs the line between reality and fiction.

Embarking on an Epic Journey

Players will find themselves embarking on an epic journey to defeat the demon Kugraltha and his band of minions. The game is designed to test the players’ strategies and abilities, with a series of increasingly challenging foes blocking their path to victory. The journey is not merely about battles; it’s about strategizing, planning, and executing the perfect move at the right time.

Rich Gameplay Experience

Wicked Times promises a rich gaming experience, boasting 60 different enemies, 3 final bosses, 64 distinct locations, 6 expansive cities, and a dozen side activities. Whether it’s begging, fishing, or meditating, players can engage in various activities to earn gold and experience. These resources are crucial for purchasing equipment, enhancing spells, and fortifying armor to withstand monster attacks, thereby adding a layer of depth and strategy to the gameplay.