Wemade’s MIR4 Ushers in New Year with ‘Search for the Blue Cintamani Stone’ Event

South Korean gaming giant Wemade Co Ltd has kickstarted the New Year with a thrilling event for its globally popular mobile MMORPG, MIR4. The event, intriguingly titled “Search for the Blue Cintamani Stone”, commenced on January 9th, promising a treasure trove of exclusive rewards for the players.

Blue Cintamani Stone Exchange Shop

As an exciting part of the event, Wemade has introduced the “Mir’s Blue Cintamani Stone Exchange Shop”. This shop will be accessible to players until January 22nd. During this period, players can gather Blue Cintamani Stones through hunting and exchange them with the NPC “(2024) Mir” in the major cities within the game. The exchange promises to yield valuable items such as the “Legendary Blue Dragon Statue” and the “Yellow Dragon’s Surprise Gift Box”, the latter carrying a variety of summon tickets.

New Year’s Event: More than Just an Exchange

The New Year’s Event expands beyond the exchange shop. It also incorporates engaging in-game activities like the ‘Blue Dragon’s 14-Day Check-in’ and the ‘Event Clan Coin Shop’. Notably, the event also sees the introduction of new legendary secondary equipment named ‘Transference Equipment’ for players level 100 and above. This equipment enhances PHYS ATK and Spell ATK when worn by characters of Level 100 and above.

A Festive Celebration and a Chance to Earn Rewards

The ‘Search for the Blue Cintamani Stone’ event is part of MIR4’s grand celebration of the new year. It allows players to delve deeper into the game’s rich universe while offering an opportunity to obtain exclusive in-game rewards. With the event running until February 5, players have ample time to participate and reap the benefits. This event not only enriches the gaming experience but also fortifies MIR4’s standing as a gaming platform that consistently delivers engaging content and rewarding experiences for its global audience.