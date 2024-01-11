WEMADE and DIFC Innovation Hub Partner to Create a Global Web3 Gaming Hub in Dubai

WEMADE, a leading South Korean gaming company, and the DIFC Innovation Hub in Dubai have entered into a strategic partnership with an ambitious objective: to establish a global Web3 gaming hub, christened the ‘WEMIX PLAY Center.’ The collaboration is set to bolster the ‘Dubai Program for Gaming 2033’, an initiative designed to thrust Dubai into the limelight as one of the top 10 cities in the global gaming industry.

A Strategic Partnership

The partnership marks a significant milestone for WEMADE, as it becomes the first South Korean company to join the DIFC Innovation Hub. The company will tap into the hub’s accelerator programs, community, and regulatory frameworks to propel its growth and influence in the gaming sector. The collaboration between WEMADE and DIFC Innovation Hub will focus on attracting Web3 game companies to the newly established center.

USD100 Million Investment Fund

As part of the initiative, a substantial USD100 million investment fund has been announced to support this groundbreaking venture. WEMADE will be at the helm, leading this fund to provide a robust go-to-market pipeline for Web3 game developers.

WEMIX PLAY: A Central Player

The WEMIX PLAY platform, WEMADE’s native gaming platform, will be integral to the development of this global hub. Already boasting over 65 games, the platform will offer targeted access to millions of active Web3 game players, thereby fostering an enhanced environment for global game developers and studios.

Dubai’s Digital Ecosystem Transformation

This partnership is expected to contribute significantly to Dubai’s digital ecosystem, offering a fillip to economic diversification and creating employment opportunities in the gaming sector. It aligns perfectly with the larger objectives of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033. To further highlight this transformation, a Web3 event is planned to be organized in Dubai in the first quarter of 2024, a testament to the city’s commitment to becoming a central hub for global Web3 gaming.