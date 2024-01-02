en English
Gaming

Wemade Adds Two New Games to WEMIX PLAY: A Leap Forward in Blockchain Gaming

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Wemade Adds Two New Games to WEMIX PLAY: A Leap Forward in Blockchain Gaming

In a move emphasizing the evolving landscape of blockchain gaming, Wemade, a leading global game developer, has announced the expansion of its offerings on the WEMIX PLAY platform. The platform will see the addition of two captivating games: NINJA SURVIVOR.io and Rebirth Heroes: RPG. Touted as the world’s largest blockchain gaming platform, WEMIX PLAY, powered by WEMIX3.0 Mainnet, is home to millions of users and a diverse selection of game genres.

Enter the Ninja and the Heroes

Developed by the Korean studio TO THE MOON, NINJA SURVIVOR.io is an action-packed survival thriller set to launch in Q1 2024. The game revolves around a young ninja protagonist who fiercely battles against monstrous adversaries, aiming to save the world. The gameplay strategy rewards players with coins that can be used to enhance abilities and purchase items. Expressing confidence in the new venture, Taeil Ha, the founder of TO THE MOON, has praised the WEMIX platform’s innovative integration of Web3 and game content.

Rebirth Heroes: RPG, the second new addition, is the brainchild of Dreamplay Games. This game enables players to collect and strategize with legendary heroes hailing from the era of the Three Kingdoms. Offering both solo and cooperative gameplay, Rebirth Heroes: RPG is expected to make a significant impact on the blockchain-based collectible RPG market. Yong Gyu Lee, General Manager at Dreamplay Games, anticipates the game’s success on the WEMIX PLAY platform.

The Future of Gaming on Blockchain

The expansion of WEMIX PLAY’s game library underscores the potential and exponential growth of the blockchain gaming industry. The introduction of these games not only diversifies the platform’s offerings but also sets the bar higher for future blockchain gaming innovations. Wemade, backed by significant investments from tech giant Microsoft, continues to lead the charge in blockchain gaming. Its strategic investment in DRX, a renowned esports team, aims to integrate fan culture into its blockchain gaming ecosystem, thereby expanding its reach and introducing Web3 to an ever-growing audience.

Blockchain gaming has taken the world by storm, bringing together the realms of gaming, digital assets, and decentralized technology. As Wemade continues to innovate and expand its portfolio on the WEMIX PLAY platform, the gaming industry can expect to witness a new era of interactive and immersive gaming experiences.

Gaming South Korea
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

