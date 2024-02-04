Subscribe

Weekend Deals: Gaming and Tech Bonanza for Consumers

Exciting deals on gaming and tech products await consumers as the weekend ends. From discounted Nintendo games to tech gadgets, there's something for every gaming enthusiast.

Salman Khan
As the weekend draws to a close, consumers are presented with an array of enticing deals on gaming and tech products. Prominent among these deals is a generous 25% discount on the highly anticipated remake of Super Mario RPG at Walmart. This remake is not just a rehash of the original; it brings back the acclaimed composer, Yoko Shimimura, to score the game, and offers revamped bosses and environments tailored for the Nintendo Switch.

Revived Classics and Cutting-Edge Tech

For the Zelda fans, Skyward Sword HD, the genesis of The Legend of Zelda timeline, is available at a reduced price. This isn't just a simple remaster, it's an HD overhaul with new control options and textures, designed to bring the classic into the modern gaming world. The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is another tech gem on sale. This device brings together high-resolution and refresh rate capabilities, and can be linked to a PC to access a plethora of Steam games.

Games on the Brink and Tech Treats

For the collectors, Yoshi's Crafted World for the Nintendo Switch might be going out of print soon. It's a perfect time to grab this charming and imaginative platformer. The tech deals keep coming with a 32" LG Monitor boasting QHD 165Hz, HDR10 support, and AMD FreeSync Premium available at a significant discount. The ROG Ally, a handheld PC running Windows 11, is available at Best Buy for a reduced price. This device offers high refresh rates and HDMI connectivity for TV hookup, making it a must-have for gaming enthusiasts.

Noteworthy Deals and Future Releases

Splatoon 3 for the Switch, with its new classes, weapons, and maps, is a deal worth considering, especially with an upcoming expansion. The HORI Split Pad Compact provides ergonomic comfort for the Switch, and the Pac-Man model adds a personalized touch. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe offers a multiplayer experience with new features and subgames post-campaign. Lastly, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is a great deal on Amazon for PlayStation 5 users, bundling two games for the price of one. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is also mentioned as a must-play platformer on the Switch.