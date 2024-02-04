Weekend Deals: Gaming and Tech Bonanza for Consumers

As the weekend draws to a close, consumers are presented with an array of enticing deals on gaming and tech products. Prominent among these deals is a generous 25% discount on the highly anticipated remake of Super Mario RPG at Walmart. This remake is not just a rehash of the original; it brings back the acclaimed composer, Yoko Shimimura, to score the game, and offers revamped bosses and environments tailored for the Nintendo Switch.

Revived Classics and Cutting-Edge Tech

For the Zelda fans, Skyward Sword HD, the genesis of The Legend of Zelda timeline, is available at a reduced price. This isn't just a simple remaster, it's an HD overhaul with new control options and textures, designed to bring the classic into the modern gaming world. The Meta Quest 2 VR headset is another tech gem on sale. This device brings together high-resolution and refresh rate capabilities, and can be linked to a PC to access a plethora of Steam games.

Games on the Brink and Tech Treats

For the collectors, Yoshi's Crafted World for the Nintendo Switch might be going out of print soon. It's a perfect time to grab this charming and imaginative platformer. The tech deals keep coming with a 32" LG Monitor boasting QHD 165Hz, HDR10 support, and AMD FreeSync Premium available at a significant discount. The ROG Ally, a handheld PC running Windows 11, is available at Best Buy for a reduced price. This device offers high refresh rates and HDMI connectivity for TV hookup, making it a must-have for gaming enthusiasts.

Noteworthy Deals and Future Releases

Splatoon 3 for the Switch, with its new classes, weapons, and maps, is a deal worth considering, especially with an upcoming expansion. The HORI Split Pad Compact provides ergonomic comfort for the Switch, and the Pac-Man model adds a personalized touch. Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe offers a multiplayer experience with new features and subgames post-campaign. Lastly, Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition is a great deal on Amazon for PlayStation 5 users, bundling two games for the price of one. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is also mentioned as a must-play platformer on the Switch.