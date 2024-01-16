Waven Rolls Out 'The Whisperer Season': New Warriors, Features, and Collaborations

In a strategic move to enhance player engagement, the tactical deckbuilding RPG Waven, developed by Ankama Games, has launched a fresh, exciting season titled 'The Whisperer Season'. This update introduces a new group of warriors known as the Whisperers, who, despite their small stature, provide a significant edge to players through a novel in-game feature - a time portal.

Whisperers - The New Game Changers

Known for their strength in numbers and group tactics, the Whisperers can be brought into play using the time portal. This new 'Reinforcements' mechanic allows players to leverage the power of these armored warriors, creating a strategic advantage against the Bonta Guard. The Whisperers embody a new dynamic in the game, allowing players to command a horde of these warriors, adding a fresh layer of tactical nuance to the battlefield.

Introducing the Astramantis Hero

The update further enhances gameplay with the introduction of the Astramantis hero. This previously teased Iop class warrior comes equipped with a lance and features the 'Mantis Leap' passive ability, adding dynamism to battlefield engagement. The Astramantis hero is now available for all players to create and play without restrictions, adding another layer of depth to the game's character roster.

New Season, New Collaborations

Marking the launch of the new season is a collaboration with renowned manga author Tony Valente. Players now have the opportunity to purchase a new skin based on Valente's popular Radiant manga series in the game's shop, further customizing their gaming experience. The update also introduces new season passes, including Gold and Platinum levels. These passes offer a range of Whisperer-related rewards such as emotes, additional Bontarian battle season tickets, gems, visual effects, and even a Whisperer pet.

All these updates not only bring new gameplay elements to Waven but also open up possibilities for collaborative ventures, creating a richer, more immersive gaming experience for players all over the world.