Warhammer: The Old World – A Revival of Classic Fantasy Battles

Warhammer: The Old World signifies a nostalgic revival of the classic Warhammer Fantasy Battles, stirring fond memories for ardent fans of the franchise. The game meticulously preserves the spirit of its predecessor, featuring the characteristic grungy sketches, an extensive rulebook that harks back to the 6th edition, and nearly 100 pages of richly illustrated lore. It’s a return to the classic swords-and-sorcery fantasy with a grimdark twist, where large-scale battles with cavalry and ranked infantry are the norm.

Old World Updates

The Old World updates incorporate larger infantry bases for ease of assembly and alignment, as well as new movement trays to accommodate older models. The game also introduces new miniatures that seamlessly blend with the classic models, although some of the decades-old figures visibly show their age compared to more modern designs.

The Learning Curve and Play Experience

Despite a steeper learning curve and the potential for a more time-consuming play experience, Warhammer: The Old World appears to be a rewarding investment for both veterans and newcomers looking for a larger-scale tabletop wargame.

A Glimpse into the Past

Set in the distant past of Warhammer Fantasy, the game allows for a literal old school revival and a simplification of the game and setting. The initial launch material is recycled from past Warhammer Fantasy content, supplemented with new plastic miniatures. This blend of old and new creates a unique gaming experience that is both nostalgic and fresh.