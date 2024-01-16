Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters Set for Console Debut

Unveiling the tactical battlegrounds of the grim Warhammer 40k universe, Frontier Developments has announced the console release of Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters on PlayStation and Xbox, slated for February 20, 2024. This turn-based RPG, initially launched on Windows PC in 2022, plunges players into a cosmic saga penned by renowned 40k writer, Aaron Dembski-Bowden, and now extends its reach to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

Preorder Perks and Gameplay

The game is currently available for preorders, offering a generous 15% discount and exclusive access to the Relics of Titan DLC. The narrative revolves around the Grey Knights, a band of Space Marines armed with potent psychic abilities and customizable equipment, battling the demonic forces of the Warp. Players take command, leading their squad through intense, strategic combat scenarios, each decision echoing with valour, sacrifice, and glory.

Notable Features and Pricing

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters is priced at $45, with its Purifier Edition commanding a higher figure. The game boasts an impressive voice cast, including the talents of Andy Serkis and Robyn Addison. Its gameplay, akin to XCOM, features interactive environments, squad-based combat, and a range of mission objectives, including thrilling boss fights.

Warhammer 40,000: An Expanding Universe

The release of Daemonhunters is one among a series of Warhammer 40,000 releases, such as Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Fans can also anticipate the launch of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on September 9, 2024. The Warhammer 40,000 franchise continues to evolve, catering to a diverse array of player preferences and gaming styles, with Daemonhunters marking its latest venture into the console territory.