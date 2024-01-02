Warframe Achieves Highest ‘Verified’ Rating for Steam Deck Compatibility

Warframe, the celebrated live-service game with over a decade of active service, has been lauded with the highest ‘Verified’ rating from Valve, underlining its seamless compatibility with the Steam Deck. The ‘Verified’ rating is a testament to the game’s optimal performance on the handheld device, having passed rigorous checks established by Valve. Warframe has successfully met all four Valve parameters, which include legible in-game text, optimal default graphics performance, full accessibility of game functionality with the default controller configuration, and displaying Steam Deck-specific controller icons.

Verified Rating: A Mark of Quality and Commitment

The ‘Verified’ status bestowed on Warframe is indicative of the seamless gameplay experience it offers on the Steam Deck. It is a validation of the developer’s dedication to providing a harmonious gaming experience on mobile devices. While a ‘Verified’ rating is not unique, it is undeniably a symbol of quality and assurance for the gaming community. Games that do not comply with these standards are categorized as ‘Playable’, or in some instances, not rated at all.

Steam Deck: Opening New Avenues for Mobile Gaming

Other non-Steam games, such as World of Warcraft, can be played on the Steam Deck, albeit with extra steps required for installation and setup. In contrast, Warframe can be easily installed and played on the Steam Deck, rendering it a hassle-free option for gamers on the go. Notably, the game necessitates 50GB of storage space, prompting players to procure one of the best MicroSD cards for the Steam Deck to accommodate the game and its future updates.

Other Verified Games on Steam Deck

Among other games receiving high compatibility scores with the Steam Deck are People Playground, Vampire Survivors, Stardew Valley, HoloCure Save the Fans, Terraria, RimWorld, Pizza Tower, The Henry Stickmin Collection, and Slay the Spire. These games, like Warframe, have been bestowed with high Player Scores and are overwhelmingly positive on Steam. They represent a diverse array of genres, from RPG and platformer to management simulator and action dungeon crawler, bringing a rich gaming experience to the handheld device.