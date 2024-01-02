en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Warframe Achieves Highest ‘Verified’ Rating for Steam Deck Compatibility

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 am EST
Warframe Achieves Highest ‘Verified’ Rating for Steam Deck Compatibility

Warframe, the celebrated live-service game with over a decade of active service, has been lauded with the highest ‘Verified’ rating from Valve, underlining its seamless compatibility with the Steam Deck. The ‘Verified’ rating is a testament to the game’s optimal performance on the handheld device, having passed rigorous checks established by Valve. Warframe has successfully met all four Valve parameters, which include legible in-game text, optimal default graphics performance, full accessibility of game functionality with the default controller configuration, and displaying Steam Deck-specific controller icons.

Verified Rating: A Mark of Quality and Commitment

The ‘Verified’ status bestowed on Warframe is indicative of the seamless gameplay experience it offers on the Steam Deck. It is a validation of the developer’s dedication to providing a harmonious gaming experience on mobile devices. While a ‘Verified’ rating is not unique, it is undeniably a symbol of quality and assurance for the gaming community. Games that do not comply with these standards are categorized as ‘Playable’, or in some instances, not rated at all.

Steam Deck: Opening New Avenues for Mobile Gaming

Other non-Steam games, such as World of Warcraft, can be played on the Steam Deck, albeit with extra steps required for installation and setup. In contrast, Warframe can be easily installed and played on the Steam Deck, rendering it a hassle-free option for gamers on the go. Notably, the game necessitates 50GB of storage space, prompting players to procure one of the best MicroSD cards for the Steam Deck to accommodate the game and its future updates.

Other Verified Games on Steam Deck

Among other games receiving high compatibility scores with the Steam Deck are People Playground, Vampire Survivors, Stardew Valley, HoloCure Save the Fans, Terraria, RimWorld, Pizza Tower, The Henry Stickmin Collection, and Slay the Spire. These games, like Warframe, have been bestowed with high Player Scores and are overwhelmingly positive on Steam. They represent a diverse array of genres, from RPG and platformer to management simulator and action dungeon crawler, bringing a rich gaming experience to the handheld device.

0
Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Binance Coin (BNB) Fuels the Growth of DApps and Blockchain Games

By Salman Khan

Controversy Over Tekken 8's Colorblind Accessibility Features

By Salman Khan

Battlegrounds Mobile India Rolls Out 90 FPS Feature for Enhanced Gaming Experience

By Salman Khan

JSAUX Revolutionizes Handheld Gaming with New Transparent RGB Docking Station

By Salman Khan

Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws: A Galactic Open World Adventure ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 19 mins
Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws: A Galactic Open World Adventure ...
heart comment 0
SubQuery and Immutable zkEVM Join Forces: A Leap Forward for Web3 Gaming

By Salman Khan

SubQuery and Immutable zkEVM Join Forces: A Leap Forward for Web3 Gaming
AirConsole and Team17 Collaboration: Overcooked Now Available for Play on TV and BMW Vehicles

By Salman Khan

AirConsole and Team17 Collaboration: Overcooked Now Available for Play on TV and BMW Vehicles
Decoding the Flickering Blue Light on Sony’s DualSense Controller

By Salman Khan

Decoding the Flickering Blue Light on Sony's DualSense Controller
Gaming in 2024: Lethal Company’s Rise, Captain Toad’s Birthday, and Hardware Watches

By Salman Khan

Gaming in 2024: Lethal Company's Rise, Captain Toad's Birthday, and Hardware Watches
Latest Headlines
World News
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confirms Knowledge of 'Dubai Move', Urges Focus on Economy and Fair Aid Distribution
11 seconds
Malaysia's Deputy PM Confirms Knowledge of 'Dubai Move', Urges Focus on Economy and Fair Aid Distribution
Leicester City Dominate Championship, Rivals Stumble as Transfer Window Looms
20 seconds
Leicester City Dominate Championship, Rivals Stumble as Transfer Window Looms
Philippines' DSWD Restarts Issuance of Guarantee Letters, Suspends Cash Assistance
23 seconds
Philippines' DSWD Restarts Issuance of Guarantee Letters, Suspends Cash Assistance
Roberta Metsola: At the Crossroads of Maltese Politics and the European Parliament
30 seconds
Roberta Metsola: At the Crossroads of Maltese Politics and the European Parliament
Quebec Ushers in 2024 with New Year's Babies
1 min
Quebec Ushers in 2024 with New Year's Babies
Luke Littler's Rise to Dart Stardom and the Spotlight on His Girlfriend, Eloise
1 min
Luke Littler's Rise to Dart Stardom and the Spotlight on His Girlfriend, Eloise
Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases
2 mins
Hyderabad's LV Prasad Eye Institute Patented for Revolutionary Cell Therapy for Corneal Diseases
2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World
3 mins
2024 Sports Resolutions: A Guide for Key Figures in the Sports World
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
4 mins
Vince Russo Criticizes Dominik Mysterio's Performance on RAW; The Miz and Truth Triumph
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
46 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app