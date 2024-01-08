en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Vulcan Forged Launches Tartarus: A Groundbreaking VR NFT Game

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 11:27 pm EST
Vulcan Forged Launches Tartarus: A Groundbreaking VR NFT Game

In a pioneering move that marks a significant milestone in the evolution of blockchain gaming, Vulcan Forged, a frontrunner in the realm of blockchain game studios and NFT marketplaces, has unveiled Tartarus. This revolutionary product stands as the first-ever Virtual Reality (VR) NFT game to be featured on the Meta Quest App Lab.

A Platform Empowering Developers

Vulcan Forged has made a name for itself by offering a unique platform that empowers game developers to create, monetize, and seamlessly integrate their games into the burgeoning blockchain ecosystem. The platform is designed to foster the development of high-quality blockchain games, providing creators with the necessary tools and resources to bring their innovative visions to life.

Role of PYR Token

The company also boasts its native token, PYR. This digital asset serves multiple functions within the Vulcan Forged ecosystem. First and foremost, PYR is used as a payment method for the purchase of virtual goods. This includes a vast array of in-game items and virtual land, marking an innovative application of blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

Beyond its transactional utility, PYR also functions as a staking mechanism. Users have the opportunity to lock in their PYR tokens, enabling them to receive benefits or rewards within the platform’s various games. This innovative use of blockchain technology fosters a sense of investment and ownership among users.

Governance and Community Involvement

Further augmenting its value proposition, PYR holders are granted the ability to participate in the platform’s governance. They can cast votes on critical decisions that directly shape the development and trajectory of the Vulcan Forged platform and its broader ecosystem. This level of community involvement underscores the democratic ethos at the heart of blockchain technology, offering users a direct stake in the evolution of the platform they engage with.

0
Gaming
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
47 mins ago
Street Fighter 6: Anticipation Builds for Mysterious January Release
As the New Year unfolds, the illustrious world of Street Fighter 6 holds players in suspense. Unveiled over seven months ago, the game continues to evolve with regular updates and fresh content. Now, an intriguing hint dropped in the official event calendar has whipped up a storm of speculation about an undisclosed product release slated
Street Fighter 6: Anticipation Builds for Mysterious January Release
Pokemon Generation 10: A Voyage to the Stars?
2 hours ago
Pokemon Generation 10: A Voyage to the Stars?
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Unveil Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle Featuring Blaziken
2 hours ago
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Unveil Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle Featuring Blaziken
MCW AR Dominates 2024 Call of Duty League: A Shift in the Weapon Meta
2 hours ago
MCW AR Dominates 2024 Call of Duty League: A Shift in the Weapon Meta
Singaporean Gamers Prefer FIFA and Call of Duty Over Dota 2 and VALORANT: YouGov Study
2 hours ago
Singaporean Gamers Prefer FIFA and Call of Duty Over Dota 2 and VALORANT: YouGov Study
Overwatch 2 Player Uncovers Unusual Issue with Doomfist's Funky Skin
2 hours ago
Overwatch 2 Player Uncovers Unusual Issue with Doomfist's Funky Skin
Latest Headlines
World News
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
37 seconds
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Player Marques Bolden
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
1 min
Sporting Triumphs: Local and International Achievements Shine
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
1 min
Former Duke Star Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
1 min
Samoa Grapples with Covid-19 Surge and Health Sector Challenges
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
1 min
Benjamin Kalu Advocates for Revitalization of Igbo Apprenticeship System and Social Cohesion
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
1 min
Former Duke Player Marques Bolden Waived by Milwaukee Bucks, Promising G League Performance
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
1 min
Cannabis and Psychedelic Sectors Kick Off 2024 with Significant Developments
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
1 min
Milwaukee Bucks Waive Former Duke Center Marques Bolden
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
3 mins
Memphis Clinches Nail-Biting Victory Over Phoenix in Thrilling Basketball Encounter
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app