Business

Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India’s Esports Ecosystem

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Vodafone Idea Partners with Team Vitality to Boost India’s Esports Ecosystem

Vodafone Idea (Vi), a key player in the Indian telecommunication scene, has joined forces with Parisian esports powerhouse Team Vitality, aiming to bolster the burgeoning esports ecosystem in India. The partnership is a multifaceted collaboration that includes brand sponsorship, content partnerships, gaming events, and the creation of unique, large-scale experiences.

Unlocking Opportunities in the Esports Ecosystem

At the heart of this partnership is the commitment to provide opportunities and exposure for India’s esports fans and gaming enthusiasts. The collaboration offers Vi users an exclusive window into the world of esports, with access to Team Vitality’s tournaments and teams. Furthermore, Vi aims to nurture India’s emerging esports talent by offering access to professional players, master classes, and meet & greets with esports superstars.

Expanding the Gaming Portfolio

Vi Games, currently active in the mobile gaming arena through the Vi App, is broadening its focus to include esports. The company has already made a mark by hosting free-to-play tournaments for popular games such as Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire Max, Asphalt 9, and Clash Royale. According to Vi’s statement, the ‘State of India Gaming Report 2022’ estimates the Indian esports industry to hit a whopping $140 million by 2027, underscoring the immense potential of this sector.

Leadership Insights

Avneesh Khosla, CMO of Vi, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the ambition to democratize access to the esports ecosystem. Khosla also stated that gaming has always been a strategic focus area for Vi, with the company continuously striving to strengthen its gaming portfolio with the right partnerships and relevant offerings. Similarly, Randall Fernandez, Managing Director of Team Vitality India, shared his excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the potential technology has to elevate gaming.

0
Business Gaming India
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

