Virginia Legislators Back Bill to Legalize Electronic Skill Games: A Boon or Bane?

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
A bipartisan group of legislators in Virginia is rallying behind a bill that aims to legalize electronic skill games. These games, bearing a striking resemblance to slot machines, require a certain degree of skill from the player, setting them apart from traditional gambling. In 2020, the General Assembly imposed a ban on these games. However, enforcement was stalled the following year due to a court injunction.

Small Business Lifeline or Gambling Loophole?

The proposal to legalize electronic skill games is largely seen as a small-business issue. Convenience stores, restaurants, and truck stops have relied on these games as a critical revenue source, particularly amidst the economic turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Critics, however, argue that these machines are craftily designed to circumvent gambling laws, while proponents maintain that the required skill element disqualifies them from being classified as gambling.

Regulation and Revenue: A Delicate Balance

The proposed legislation assigns the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority to regulate and tax the machines. Operators would be subjected to an initial licensing fee of $100,000, along with a requirement to report monthly sums of wagers and prizes. Restrictions would also be placed on the number of machines allowed per establishment, with stores and restaurants permitted up to 5 machines, and truck stops up to 10.

Impact on State Funds

A significant 15% tax on gross revenue from the machines would be distributed among various state funds. These include provisions for public schools and support for problem gambling. The expected revenue influx from this tax is estimated to be around $200 million. While the potential economic benefits of this bill are substantial, concerns have been raised regarding accessibility to minors and the possibility of lower-income communities being targeted disproportionately.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

