Video Game Industry Battles Market Saturation: A Perspective from Nacon

In an industry brimming with creativity and innovation, the video game market is treading on a slippery slope of saturation. This is the concern voiced by Benoit Clerc, director of publishing at Nacon, a notable player in the gaming world. The current predicament, he states, is a direct consequence of substantial investments made during the market boom that followed the global pandemic. The period was marked by a seemingly unending stream of profits, where every game felt like a golden goose laying eggs of fortune. Now, the repercussions of these investments are revealing themselves in a somewhat intimidating form—an excess of games on the market, all funded during the prolific period.

Implication of Oversaturation

The ramifications of this oversupply are far-reaching and complex, leading to unsavory outcomes such as game closures, layoffs, and other forms of reductions. Publishers are caught in a whirlwind of escalating costs, defective products, and the Herculean task of securing consumer attention in a market that sees the release of dozens of titles daily. Nacon, despite its string of successes with niche games like ‘RoboCop: Rogue City’, admits the battle to stand out against major AAA companies. The challenge lies in pinpointing a sufficiently large niche, a task easier said than done.

Rising Expectations and Intense Competition

Compounding the issue, consumer expectations are escalating, demanding more from developers in terms of production values and innovation. This puts additional pressure on the creators, especially smaller publishers, who are already grappling with the intense competition. The current landscape of the industry is thus fraught with high expectations, fierce competition, and significant risks.

Nacon’s Strategy Amidst Saturation

Despite the saturation, Nacon has carved out a niche for itself by focusing on specific genre communities. However, Clerc cautions against overpopulating the market with too many games. Reflecting on the company’s own setback with the game ‘The Lord of the Rings: Gollum’, he underscored the necessity for improved processes and closer collaboration between publishers and developers. As the industry navigates these tumultuous waters, it will be interesting to watch how companies adapt and innovate to stay afloat in the sea of games.