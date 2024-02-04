VGX Foundation Partners with Gala Games to Integrate VGX Token into Gaming

The VGX Foundation, based in the Cayman Islands, has entered into an exciting partnership with Gala Games. This collaboration will see the integration of the VGX token into VGX-specific game titles, providing a unique rewards system for gamers. VGX, a token previously used by the now-defunct crypto brokerage firm, Voyager Digital, will be repurposed as an in-game currency, allowing players to acquire exclusive items and unlock special engagement opportunities.

Reviving VGX in Gaming

VGX tokens were once the backbone of Voyager Digital's operations. However, the company's collapse in 2022, followed by its bankruptcy and liquidation in January 2023, led to a substantial reshuffling of its assets. Despite the tumultuous events, the VGX Foundation did not acquire any of the VGX tokens. Instead, it has chosen to leverage the over 278 million VGX tokens still in circulation for a new purpose: gaming.

Integrating with GalaChain SDK

The partnership with Gala Games will utilize the newly released GalaChain SDK. This innovative software development kit enables developers to test, call, and deploy chaincodes on GalaChain. The integration of VGX tokens into VGX-specific game titles is set to revolutionize the gaming experience, allowing gamers to earn VGX-based rewards for their in-game achievements.

The Future of VGX and Decentralized Gaming

Claire Abrehart, Director of VGX (BVI) Ltd, expressed enthusiasm for the VGX Foundation's initiative. The organization aspires to lead the evolution of decentralized gaming economies by offering grants and partnerships to game developers. They aim to grow the VGX ecosystem, providing gamers with new opportunities and a unique rewards system.

The VGX Foundation's partnership with Gala Games is a monumental step towards realizing their vision of a decentralized gaming economy. However, it's vital to remember that this press release is sponsored and intended for informational purposes only. It should not be construed as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.