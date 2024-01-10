en English
AI & ML

Valve Updates Policy to Permit Generative AI Games on Steam

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
Valve Updates Policy to Permit Generative AI Games on Steam

In a remarkable shift in policy, Valve has announced that its digital marketplace, Steam, will now allow games that incorporate generative artificial intelligence (AI). The decision, disclosed in an official post, underscores Valve’s concerted efforts to comprehend the rapidly expanding realm of generative AI and its potential applications in game development.

Understanding the AI Landscape

Before arriving at this decision, Valve invested considerable time and resources to understand the landscape and risks in the generative AI space. The company engaged in extensive dialogue with game developers, seeking to identify possible concerns and opportunities associated with the inclusion of AI technology in games.

Facilitating AI Integration

To support the integration of AI in games, Valve has introduced an ‘AI disclosure section’. Developers seeking to submit their games to Steam will need to complete this section, detailing how their games utilize AI technology across various categories. This information will not only aid Valve in deciding whether a game is suitable for release on Steam but also provide valuable insights to customers about the game’s AI elements.

Reporting Illegal AI-Generated Content

In tandem with the policy shift, Valve has unveiled a new system that enables players to report illegal content within games that contain live-generated AI. Such a measure ensures that while AI integration is promoted, it is also regulated, preventing the misuse of the technology. However, Valve clarified that live-generated sexual content using AI is still off-limits and will remain prohibited for the time being.

Apology to Developers

In a sincere gesture, Valve concluded its announcement by extending an apology to developers for the delay in finalizing this policy. The company recognized that the drawn-out process may have had an impact on their game development plans. With a keen interest in generative AI being expressed by industry heavyweights such as Microsoft, Square Enix, and Ubisoft, Valve’s policy update is a timely move that could shape the future trajectory of game development.

AI & ML Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

