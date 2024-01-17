University of Otago Bridges Gap between Academia and Gaming with New Appointment

The University of Otago has made a strategic move to bridge the divide between academia and the gaming industry by appointing Lisa Blakie as a Professional Practice Fellow in game studies. Blakie, who is a seasoned player in the gaming world and co-director of Atawhai Interactive, will bring a focus on narrative design and writing for games and interactive media to the position.

Advertisment

Blakie: A Unique Blend of Academia and Gaming

Blakie comes with a strong background in the gaming industry and academia. She is of Kāi Tahu, Waitaha, Pākehā descent and has previously worked with Runaway Play. Now, she is set to play a key role in cementing links between the university and the local game industry. With her leadership at Atawhai Interactive continuing, Blakie's appointment serves a dual purpose of fostering academic growth and nurturing gaming industry talent.

Fruit of a Three-Year Partnership

Advertisment

This appointment is the climax of a three-year partnership between the New Zealand Centre of Digital Excellence (CODE) and the University of Otago. The partnership has already made significant strides, including launching New Zealand's first creative writing paper dedicated to video games. The collaboration between CODE and the University's English and Linguistics Programme is aimed at supporting curriculum development and fostering employment opportunities for graduates in the gaming industry.

Investment in the Future of Digital Literature

Associate Professor David Ciccoricco, head of the English and Linguistics Programme at the University, emphasized the department's long-standing investment in digital literature's future. He recognized the importance of video games in the current literary landscape. The programme has been teaching digital literary studies for 15 years, producing graduates who are well-equipped for careers in the gaming and interactive media industries. The appointment of Lisa Blakie is a further testament to this commitment.