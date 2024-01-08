en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Unity Software Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Unity Software Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring

In an unexpected turn of events, Unity Software, a titan in the gaming technology industry, has revealed plans for a significant workforce reduction. The company is poised to lay off approximately 1,800 employees, which signifies around 25% of its total staff. This decision emerges as part of a broader corporate restructuring strategy, as indicated in a recent regulatory filing.

Restructuring for Resilience

The restructuring strategy encompasses an exhaustive assessment of Unity’s product portfolio and a thorough financial evaluation. The comprehensive review could potentially culminate in the discontinuation of certain products, a notable reduction in the workforce, and a downsizing of office space. Costs associated with the layoffs are forecasted to be mainly incurred in the first quarter of 2024. However, Unity has stated its current inability to provide an accurate estimate of these costs.

The Challenges of Change

Unity Software has weathered a storm of challenges over the past year. A previous round of layoffs in May affected 600 employees, followed by a pricing change in September that sparked a protest from a consortium of game developers. The company experienced a leadership change when John Riccitiello stepped down as CEO, with James Whitehurst stepping in as interim CEO and Roelof Botha taking over as chairman.

Financial Fluctuations and Forward Focus

Unity’s stock has experienced significant fluctuations, gaining over 40% for the year but losing nearly half its value from July to October. In its third-quarter financial report, Unity fell short of analysts’ expectations and refrained from providing quarterly guidance. It remains to be seen how these restructuring measures will resonate with shareholders and the broader gaming industry. In the face of adversity, Unity is paving a path for long-term success and profitability, demonstrating the resilience and adaptability that have become hallmarks of the tech industry.

0
Business Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
In an unprecedented event, the United States’ first attempt to land on the moon in over half a century suffered a significant setback when a critical fuel leak occurred in Astrobotic Technology’s spacecraft, Peregrine, shortly after its launch on Monday. This has cast a shadow over the planned February 23 moon landing, a mission that
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Hints at an End to Interest Rate Hikes
4 mins ago
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman Hints at an End to Interest Rate Hikes
Unity Software Announces Major Layoffs Amidst Corporate Restructuring
5 mins ago
Unity Software Announces Major Layoffs Amidst Corporate Restructuring
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
11 seconds ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Tech Startups Navigate Financial Maneuvers Amid IPO Preparations and Cost-Cutting
56 seconds ago
Tech Startups Navigate Financial Maneuvers Amid IPO Preparations and Cost-Cutting
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO
1 min ago
JetBlue Airways Appoints Joanna Geraghty as New CEO
Latest Headlines
World News
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
12 seconds
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
12 seconds
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
6 mins
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
8 mins
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
8 mins
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
8 mins
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
9 mins
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
10 mins
Conservative Party's Controversial Choice: Jeanne Sibley to Succeed Peter Bone
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
11 mins
Declining Bulk Billing Rates in Australia: A Threat to Affordable Healthcare
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
12 seconds
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
12 seconds
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
18 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
34 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app