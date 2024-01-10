en English
Gaming

UniiQuee Sets New Record in Call of Duty: World at War Zombies with Marathon Gaming Session

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
In an extraordinary display of tenacity and skill, a player known as UniiQuee has etched his name into the annals of the Call of Duty: World at War Zombies game. UniiQuee reached the staggering Round 11,843 on the Shi No Numa map, setting a remarkable new record in the gaming world. Known for its historical significance in the Zombies mode, the Shi No Numa map introduced game-changing elements such as randomly-spawning Perk-a-Colas that added a unique flavor to the gameplay.

105 Hours of Strategic Gameplay

The record-setting gameplay lasted for an incredible 105 hours in-game, spread over 12 real-life days. This feat was achieved through the strategic use of the pause function, a testament to UniiQuee’s astute understanding of the game’s mechanics, endurance, and unparalleled skill. By surpassing the previous high-round record by a single round, UniiQuee has set a new benchmark for gamers worldwide.

Call of Duty Zombies: A Test of Endurance and Skill

Shi No Numa is not the only map where players have set high round records. Another player, Cruppz, has also marked his territory in the World at War universe by completing all maps in record time, amassing a total of 341 hours of gameplay. These records are unique to World at War due to the game’s difficulty limit that permits players to progress until a game crash – a feature absent in other titles in the franchise.

A Dedicated and Skilled Community

The Call of Duty Zombies community is renowned for their dedication and prowess, constantly pushing the boundaries for higher rounds and more challenging gameplay. UniiQuee’s achievement is a shining beacon of this community’s resolve and skill, demonstrating that the passion for gaming goes beyond mere recreation, venturing into the realm of extraordinary feats of endurance and strategic mastery.

Gaming
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

