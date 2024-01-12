Unearthed Game Files Suggest a Different Starfield Experience

A recent discovery by Reddit user Redsaltyborger in the game files of Bethesda’s Starfield has sparked a wave of speculation and intrigue among the gaming community. The unearthed data suggested a more challenging and immersive space travel system that did not make it to the game’s final version. This revelation has prompted gamers to question what could have been, with some expressing disappointment at the missed opportunity for a more intricate gaming experience.

The Unseen Complexity of Space Travel

Redsaltyborger’s discovery paints a picture of a different Starfield, one where space travel is not just about selecting a destination on a starmap. The found files hinted at a gameplay that required fuel management, an element that was conspicuously missing in the final product. Additionally, the files suggested the presence of environmental hazards, such as solar radiation and micrometeoroids, posing serious threats to the player’s spacecraft.

Players’ Reaction and Speculations

The find sparked an array of reactions on Reddit. Some gamers expressed disappointment that the current fast travel system reduced the vastness of the galaxy to a mere click on the starmap. They lamented that the simplified version lacked the depth and strategy that the discovered game files promised. Others speculated that these immersive features might be included in future DLCs or mods.

The Developer’s Viewpoint

However, Bethesda’s Todd Howard had previously mentioned that the fuel management feature was removed as it was perceived as a ‘fun killer’. This statement aligns with the game’s current state, which aims for a more casual gaming experience. The existence of the starmap texture, complete with Xbox controller buttons, suggests it was part of a user interface concept at some stage.

In the end, while these unearthed files hint at an ambitious early vision for Starfield, the game’s final version presents a different narrative. As players continue to speculate about the ‘what ifs’, they can only hope for future updates that might bring some of these missed opportunities back into the game.