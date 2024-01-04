en English
Understanding the Role of Ethernet Cables and Routers in Online Gaming

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:53 pm EST
Understanding the Role of Ethernet Cables and Routers in Online Gaming

In the world of online gaming, a stable and reliable internet connection is as vital as the gaming hardware itself. The performance of online games heavily depends on the quality of the player’s internet connection. This, in turn, is influenced by factors such as the Internet Service Provider (ISP), available internet speeds, and the player’s choice of internet connection. It is in this context that Ethernet cables gain their significance over Wi-Fi for their ability to provide a direct link between the player and their internet source, resulting in lower ping and heightened online gaming competitiveness.

Choosing the Right Ethernet Cable for Gaming

While the choice of an Ethernet cable might seem straightforward, it warrants due consideration. The effectiveness of an Ethernet cable is determined by the ISP’s provided speeds and the cable’s category (CAT) number. The CAT number denotes the quality and speed capabilities of the Ethernet cable, with higher numbers indicating superior quality and higher speeds. For instance, a CAT-8 cable, the highest-rated variant, supports up to 40 GBPS. However, for most ISPs, a CAT-6 cable, capable of handling up to 1 GBPS, might be adequate.

Players should opt for a cable that aligns with their ISP speeds or consider a higher CAT cable for future-proofing. Moreover, Ethernet cables come in different lengths, casing types, and styles, offering both aesthetic and practical setup options.

The Importance of the Right Router

While choosing the right Ethernet cable is essential, ensuring that the router supports the higher bandwidth is equally critical. Many ISPs provide routers with limited capabilities that could potentially undermine gaming performance. High-quality routers like the ASUS ROG Rapture GT AX6000 and TP Link Tri Band BE9300 are recommended for gaming, while alternatives like the ASUS AC1750 and Linksys Atlas Max are also commendable choices.

Gaming-oriented routers offer unique features such as lower latency and prioritization for gaming data, enhancing the overall gaming experience. However, the ultimate choice of the cable and router should be tailored to the player’s specific situation.

Gaming
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

